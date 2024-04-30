Sami Valimaki Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.916 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished second in that event.

Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.456 (he finished 41st in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.361, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that event.