1H AGO

Sami Valimaki Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sami Valimaki will play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. In his last tournament he finished 45th in the Valspar Championship, shooting -1 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Valimaki's first time playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Valimaki's Recent Performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Valimaki has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Sami Valimaki has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki is averaging 1.692 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Valimaki has an average of 1.586 in his past five tournaments.
    Valimaki's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Valimaki owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.300 (46th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.9 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki sports a -0.030 average that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valimaki's 0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 58th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance54301.9299.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.11%
    Putts Per Round127.7
    Par Breakers1%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.28%

    Valimaki's Best Finishes

    • Valimaki has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
    • Currently, Valimaki has 342 points, ranking him 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Valimaki's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.916 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.456 (he finished 41st in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.361, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.3000.947
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.030-0.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.268-0.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.2031.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2061.586

    Valimaki's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7667-70-76-73+6--
    July 20-22The Open Championship6876-68-70-79+9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-71+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-69-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4370-67-73-75-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-70-75-64-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta264-67-67-69-17300
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-67E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-73+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5471-72-69-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-70-72-110

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
