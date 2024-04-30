Sami Valimaki Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Sami Valimaki will play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. In his last tournament he finished 45th in the Valspar Championship, shooting -1 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Valimaki's first time playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Valimaki's Recent Performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Valimaki has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sami Valimaki has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki is averaging 1.692 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Valimaki has an average of 1.586 in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Valimaki owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.300 (46th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.9 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki sports a -0.030 average that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki's 0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 58th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|301.9
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.28%
Valimaki's Best Finishes
- Valimaki has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
- Currently, Valimaki has 342 points, ranking him 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Valimaki's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.916 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.456 (he finished 41st in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.361, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.300
|0.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.030
|-0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.268
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.203
|1.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.206
|1.586
Valimaki's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|76
|67-70-76-73
|+6
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|68
|76-68-70-79
|+9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
|300
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
