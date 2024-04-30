Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.480. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

Hisatsune produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 3.460. In that event, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.314 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.972, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.