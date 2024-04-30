Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Ryo Hisatsune hits the links in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, GA.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Hisatsune is playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Hisatsune's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Hisatsune has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Hisatsune has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune is averaging -0.519 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hisatsune's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.213 ranks 137th on TOUR this season, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 64th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune ranks 69th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.137, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 117th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|293.7
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.85%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.32%
Hisatsune's Best Finishes
- Hisatsune has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Hisatsune, who has 163 points, currently ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.480. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Hisatsune produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 3.460. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.314 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.972, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 30th in the field.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.213
|-0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.137
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.287
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.151
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.060
|-0.519
Hisatsune's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.