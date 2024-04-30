PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Ryo Hisatsune hits the links in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, GA.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Hisatsune is playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Hisatsune's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Hisatsune has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hisatsune has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune is averaging -0.519 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hisatsune .

    Hisatsune's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hisatsune's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.213 ranks 137th on TOUR this season, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 64th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune ranks 69th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.137, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 117th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance125293.7291.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.85%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.32%

    Hisatsune's Best Finishes

    • Hisatsune has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Hisatsune, who has 163 points, currently ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hisatsune's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.480. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • Hisatsune produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 3.460. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.314 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.972, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 30th in the field.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.213-0.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.137-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2870.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.151-0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.060-0.519

    Hisatsune's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5870-69-71-71-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-71-68-66-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express1165-67-68-65-2365
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3365-75-73-70-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-71-72-67-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.