1H AGO

Ryan Fox Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryan Fox will appear in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 2-5 after a 38th-place finish in Augusta, GA at the Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Fox at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In the past five years, this is Fox's first time playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Fox's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Fox has an average finish of 58th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Fox hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 58th.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been +6.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Fox has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has an average of -0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fox is averaging -2.805 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Fox .

    Fox's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fox's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.391 ranks 159th on TOUR this season, and his 56% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox ranks 87th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.053, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Fox's 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance31306.2305.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%56.35%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance1%19.44%

    Fox's Best Finishes

    • Fox, who has participated in nine tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.
    • Currently, Fox has 126 points, placing him 128th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fox's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.268 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.812.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.959). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 35th in the field (he finished 35th in that tournament).

    Fox's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.391-1.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.053-0.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green138-0.206-0.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.056-0.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.488-2.805

    Fox's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship2368-73-71-71+3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-71-69-72-1--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3077-70-73-70+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4368-74-69-74+5--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1269-67-67-70-7--
    July 20-22The Open Championship5278-67-69-74+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-74+5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4166-68-75-69-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3569-68-74-65-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-70-73-71+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-79+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3869-74-77-75+720

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

