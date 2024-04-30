1H AGO
Ryan Fox Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Ryan Fox will appear in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 2-5 after a 38th-place finish in Augusta, GA at the Masters Tournament.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In the past five years, this is Fox's first time playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Fox's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Fox has an average finish of 58th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Fox hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 58th.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been +6.
- Off the tee, Ryan Fox has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has an average of -0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging -2.805 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fox's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fox's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.391 ranks 159th on TOUR this season, and his 56% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox ranks 87th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.053, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Fox's 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|306.2
|305.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.35%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|19.44%
Fox's Best Finishes
- Fox, who has participated in nine tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.
- Currently, Fox has 126 points, placing him 128th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.268 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.812.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.959). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 35th in the field (he finished 35th in that tournament).
Fox's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.391
|-1.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.053
|-0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.206
|-0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.056
|-0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.488
|-2.805
Fox's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|68-73-71-71
|+3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|77-70-73-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-74-69-74
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|69-67-67-70
|-7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|78-67-69-74
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|69-74-77-75
|+7
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.