Ryan Fox Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.268 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092. He finished 35th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.812.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.959). That ranked sixth in the field.