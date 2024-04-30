Robert MacIntyre Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Robert MacIntyre looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course when he tees off in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX ranked No. 1 in the world.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is MacIntyre's first time playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
MacIntyre's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, MacIntyre has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five starts.
- MacIntyre has an average of -0.724 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging -2.572 Strokes Gained: Total.
MacIntyre's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- MacIntyre's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.107 ranks 81st on TOUR this season, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre has a -0.053 mark (101st on TOUR).
- On the greens, MacIntyre has registered a -0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 157th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|298.9
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.58%
MacIntyre's Best Finishes
- Although MacIntyre hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- As of now, MacIntyre has accumulated 188 points, which ranks him 108th in the FedExCup standings.
MacIntyre's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.142.
- MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.481 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.895 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.423, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
- MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.107
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.053
|-1.931
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.043
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.436
|-0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.339
|-2.572
MacIntyre's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-69-66-64
|-14
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|71
|74-71-73-76
|+10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-70-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
