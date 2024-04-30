Robert MacIntyre Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.142.

MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.481 (he finished sixth in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.895 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.423, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 52nd.