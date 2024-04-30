PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Richy Werenski Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Richy Werenski hits the links in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 after a 59th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last competition.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over his last four trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Werenski has an average score of -18, with an average finish of 11th.
    • In 2023, Werenski finished 11th (with a score of -18) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Werenski's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20231164-68-68-66-18
    5/12/2022MC77-70+3
    5/17/2018MC70-73+1

    Werenski's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Werenski has an average finish of 57th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Werenski has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -9.
    • In terms of driving distance, Richy Werenski has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Werenski is averaging -1.883 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Werenski is averaging -4.635 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Werenski's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93300.5298.5
    Greens in Regulation %18762.79%65.87%
    Putts Per Round3428.4629.6
    Par Breakers9122.00%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance16715.66%15.87%

    Werenski's Best Finishes

    • Werenski did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played 36 tournaments).
    • In those 36 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Last season Werenski's best performance came when he shot -18 and finished 11th at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
    • Werenski compiled 217 points last season, which ranked him 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Werenski's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.137-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green191-0.802-3.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green153-0.1380.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.316-1.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-0.760-4.635

    Werenski's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1164-68-68-66-1865
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6569-72-77-70E4
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-74-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4265-71-68-71-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5870-68-75-68-73
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7167-68-74-76+53
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6671-70-74-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6570-69-67-78-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-68E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4570-66-70-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6972-65-69-72-6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1867-71-68-69-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-73+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5971-69-72-72-43

    All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

