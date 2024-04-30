Richy Werenski Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Richy Werenski hits the links in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 after a 59th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last competition.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last four trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Werenski has an average score of -18, with an average finish of 11th.
- In 2023, Werenski finished 11th (with a score of -18) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Werenski's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|11
|64-68-68-66
|-18
|5/12/2022
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|5/17/2018
|MC
|70-73
|+1
Werenski's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Werenski has an average finish of 57th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Werenski has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -9.
- In terms of driving distance, Richy Werenski has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Werenski is averaging -1.883 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Werenski is averaging -4.635 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Werenski's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.5
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|187
|62.79%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.46
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|91
|22.00%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|15.66%
|15.87%
Werenski's Best Finishes
- Werenski did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played 36 tournaments).
- In those 36 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Werenski's best performance came when he shot -18 and finished 11th at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
- Werenski compiled 217 points last season, which ranked him 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Werenski's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.137
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|191
|-0.802
|-3.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|153
|-0.138
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.316
|-1.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-0.760
|-4.635
Werenski's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|64-68-68-66
|-18
|65
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-72-77-70
|E
|4
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|65-71-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-68-75-68
|-7
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|71
|67-68-74-76
|+5
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|71-70-74-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|70-69-67-78
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|70-66-70-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|69
|72-65-69-72
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|67-71-68-69
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.