Richy Werenski Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

In his last five tournaments, Werenski has an average finish of 57th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Werenski has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five events, his average score has been -9.

In terms of driving distance, Richy Werenski has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five starts.

Werenski is averaging -1.883 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.