Richard Hoey Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 10th in the field at 3.323. In that event, he finished 14th.

Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.025 (he finished 56th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 48th in the field with a mark of 0.387.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.509, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.