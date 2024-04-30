Richard Hoey Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Richard Hoey will appear May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. In his most recent tournament he took 33rd in the Corales Puntacana Championship, shooting -10 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In the past five years, this is Hoey's first time playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Hoey's Recent Performances
- Hoey has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
- Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging 1.499 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoey's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoey owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.623 (ninth) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.2 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 47th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.322. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hoey's -0.900 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 181st this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|307.2
|307.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.43%
Hoey's Best Finishes
- Hoey is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 10 tournaments).
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Hoey has 84 points, placing him 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 10th in the field at 3.323. In that event, he finished 14th.
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.025 (he finished 56th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 48th in the field with a mark of 0.387.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.509, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.
Hoey's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.623
|1.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.322
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.333
|-0.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-0.900
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.288
|1.499
Hoey's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.