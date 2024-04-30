Paul Barjon Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Paul Barjon seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He took 65th at the par-72 TPC Craig Ranch in 2022.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Barjon finished 65th (with a score of -11) in his only appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in recent years (in 2022).
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Barjon's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/12/2022
|65
|69-68-69-71
|-11
Barjon's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Barjon has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Paul Barjon has averaged 309.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -3.738 Strokes Gained: Total.
Barjon's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Barjon has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.016, which ranks 96th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.7 yards) ranks 19th, and his 52% driving accuracy average ranks 174th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon ranks 165th on TOUR with a mark of -0.594.
- On the greens, Barjon has registered a -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|308.7
|309.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Barjon's Best Finishes
- Barjon has played 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 10%.
- Currently, Barjon has 86 points, placing him 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Barjon's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.003 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.727 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.141 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.561, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Barjon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Barjon's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.016
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.594
|-0.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|182
|-0.719
|-2.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.467
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|181
|-1.763
|-3.738
Barjon's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|67-76
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
