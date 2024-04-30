Paul Barjon Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.003 (he missed the cut in that event).

Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.727 mark ranked in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.141 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.561, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.