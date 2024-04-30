PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Paul Barjon Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Paul Barjon seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He took 65th at the par-72 TPC Craig Ranch in 2022.

    Latest odds for Barjon at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Barjon finished 65th (with a score of -11) in his only appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in recent years (in 2022).
    • With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Barjon's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/12/20226569-68-69-71-11

    Barjon's Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Barjon has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Paul Barjon has averaged 309.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -3.738 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Barjon .

    Barjon's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Barjon has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.016, which ranks 96th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.7 yards) ranks 19th, and his 52% driving accuracy average ranks 174th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon ranks 165th on TOUR with a mark of -0.594.
    • On the greens, Barjon has registered a -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance19308.7309.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%58.33%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%18.33%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.67%

    Barjon's Best Finishes

    • Barjon has played 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 10%.
    • Currently, Barjon has 86 points, placing him 147th in the FedExCup standings.

    Barjon's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.003 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.727 mark ranked in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.141 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.561, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Barjon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

    Barjon's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.016-0.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.594-0.874
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green182-0.719-2.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.467-0.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181-1.763-3.738

    Barjon's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC67-76+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-67-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-80+11--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.