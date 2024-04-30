Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Patton Kizzire finished 30th in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, shooting a -14 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 2-5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Kizzire has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of -13.
- Kizzire finished 30th (with a score of -14) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Kizzire's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|30
|66-70-64-70
|-14
|5/12/2022
|83
|71-68-74-71
|-4
|5/13/2021
|3
|69-64-71-63
|-21
Kizzire's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Kizzire has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Kizzire has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished -11 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -2.779 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kizzire has an average of -5.657 in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.140 ranks 119th on TOUR this season, and his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire sports a 0.397 average that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire's -0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 140th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|301.5
|288.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.19%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|31.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.66%
Kizzire's Best Finishes
- Kizzire has participated in eight tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut two times.
- Currently, Kizzire ranks 152nd in the FedExCup standings with 79 points.
Kizzire's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kizzire put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.832.
- Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 5.082 (he missed the cut in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.954 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kizzire recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.037, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 13th in the field.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.140
|-2.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.397
|2.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|181
|-0.718
|-3.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.334
|-2.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.795
|-5.657
Kizzire's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|66-70-64-70
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|69-69-73-71
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-70-74-68
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|67-71-75-69
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-68-73-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|70-66-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-69-63-69
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.