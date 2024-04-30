PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Patton Kizzire finished 30th in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, shooting a -14 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 2-5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Kizzire has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of -13.
    • Kizzire finished 30th (with a score of -14) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Kizzire's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20233066-70-64-70-14
    5/12/20228371-68-74-71-4
    5/13/2021369-64-71-63-21

    Kizzire's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Kizzire has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Kizzire has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished -11 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -2.779 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kizzire has an average of -5.657 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kizzire .

    Kizzire's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.140 ranks 119th on TOUR this season, and his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire sports a 0.397 average that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kizzire's -0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 140th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance57301.5288.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.19%
    Putts Per Round131.7
    Par Breakers1%20.71%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.66%

    Kizzire's Best Finishes

    • Kizzire has participated in eight tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut two times.
    • Currently, Kizzire ranks 152nd in the FedExCup standings with 79 points.

    Kizzire's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kizzire put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.832.
    • Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 5.082 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.954 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kizzire recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.037, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.140-2.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3972.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green181-0.718-3.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.334-2.779
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.795-5.657

    Kizzire's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-74+9--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3066-70-64-70-1426
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4869-69-73-71+29
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3871-70-74-68-516
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-75+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6267-71-75-69-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5671-68-73-72-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4670-66-69-70-9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-69-63-69-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3769-66-66-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-69-65-69-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1368-65-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-74-68-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-66-74-67-1120

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.