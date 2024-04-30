Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Kizzire put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.832.

Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 5.082 (he missed the cut in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.954 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kizzire recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.037, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.