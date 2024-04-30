Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 1.878.

Echavarria produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 25th in the field at 2.630. In that tournament, he finished 21st.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria produced his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.