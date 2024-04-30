Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Nico Echavarria will compete in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 2-5 after a 14th-place finish in Punta Cana, DOM at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Echavarria is competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Echavarria's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Echavarria has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Echavarria has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five appearances.
- Nico Echavarria has averaged 288.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Echavarria is averaging -5.422 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Echavarria has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.084 this season, which ranks 113th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.6 yards) ranks 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 163rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.578, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Echavarria's 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 50th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|288.6
|288.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.70%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.68%
Echavarria's Best Finishes
- Echavarria has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- As of now, Echavarria has compiled 276 points, which ranks him 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 1.878.
- Echavarria produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 25th in the field at 2.630. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria produced his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.084
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.578
|-3.943
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.090
|-0.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.295
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.457
|-5.422
Echavarria's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
