1H AGO

Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria will compete in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 2-5 after a 14th-place finish in Punta Cana, DOM at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Echavarria is competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
    • Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Echavarria's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Echavarria has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Echavarria has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five appearances.
    • Nico Echavarria has averaged 288.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Echavarria is averaging -5.422 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Echavarria has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.084 this season, which ranks 113th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.6 yards) ranks 160th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 163rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.578, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Echavarria's 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 50th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance160288.6288.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.70%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.68%

    Echavarria's Best Finishes

    • Echavarria has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • As of now, Echavarria has compiled 276 points, which ranks him 81st in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 1.878.
    • Echavarria produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 25th in the field at 2.630. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria produced his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
    • Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.084-0.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.578-3.943
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green121-0.090-0.932
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.295-0.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.457-5.422

    Echavarria's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

