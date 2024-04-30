Nicholas Lindheim Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Nicholas Lindheim, the No. 1 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 12th-place finish in 2019's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch May 2-5.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Lindheim has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of -6.
- Lindheim last played at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2019, finishing 12th with a score of -15.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Lindheim's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/9/2019
|12
|70-69-62-68
|-15
|5/17/2018
|32
|66-69-68-72
|-9
Lindheim's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Lindheim has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 288.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Lindheim is averaging -0.706 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lindheim is averaging -4.080 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lindheim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.6
|288.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|58.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|21.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's Best Finishes
- Lindheim has played seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut zero times.
Lindheim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.080
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-68-70-65
|-7
|29
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|67-71-71-71
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|70-67-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-66-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-80
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.