Nicholas Lindheim Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts

Lindheim has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 288.6 yards in his past five starts.

Lindheim is averaging -0.706 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.