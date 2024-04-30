PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Nicholas Lindheim Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nicholas Lindheim, the No. 1 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 12th-place finish in 2019's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch May 2-5.

    Latest odds for Lindheim at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Lindheim has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of -6.
    • Lindheim last played at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2019, finishing 12th with a score of -15.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Lindheim's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/9/20191270-69-62-68-15
    5/17/20183266-69-68-72-9

    Lindheim's Recent Performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Lindheim has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 288.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lindheim is averaging -0.706 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lindheim is averaging -4.080 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lindheim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-287.6288.6
    Greens in Regulation %-%58.89%
    Putts Per Round-29.1
    Par Breakers-%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance-%21.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lindheim's Best Finishes

    • Lindheim has played seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut zero times.

    Lindheim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.917
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---2.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.080

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lindheim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-68-70-65-729
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4367-71-71-71-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2870-67-65-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-66-68-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-72+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-80+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

