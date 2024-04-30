Min Woo Lee Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.339. He finished 54th in that event.

Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.730 mark ranked in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.018, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 41st in the field.