PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Min Woo Lee Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Min Woo Lee enters play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following a 22nd-place finish in the Masters Tournament, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Lee at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Lee missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his lone recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Lee's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC69-75+2

    Lee's Recent Performances

    • Lee has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Lee has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Min Woo Lee has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -2.073 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lee is averaging 0.295 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lee's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.528 ranks 14th on TOUR this season, and his 70.9% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee has a -0.253 mark (134th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lee's -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 159th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance18308.8308.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.65%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.90%

    Lee's Best Finishes

    • Although Lee has not won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 87.5%.
    • As of now, Lee has collected 397 points, which ranks him 62nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.339. He finished 54th in that event.
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.730 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.018, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 41st in the field.
    • Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5281.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.2530.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green940.0210.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.448-2.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.1520.295

    Lee's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-75+2--
    May 18-21PGA Championship1873-67-71-71+2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-71-70-73+1--
    June 15-18U.S. Open569-65-74-67-5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship966-65-65-67-17--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3568-69-69-70-4--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-68-72-75+2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-73-67-65-6--
    January 18-21The American Express2165-66-70-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4372-68-72-73-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7171-69-71-73E3
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches267-70-66-67-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-73-76-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-73-70-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2274-74-75-69+473

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.