Min Woo Lee Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Min Woo Lee enters play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following a 22nd-place finish in the Masters Tournament, which was his most recent competition.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Lee missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his lone recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Lee's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|69-75
|+2
Lee's Recent Performances
- Lee has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Lee has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
- Min Woo Lee has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -2.073 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lee is averaging 0.295 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lee's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.528 ranks 14th on TOUR this season, and his 70.9% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee has a -0.253 mark (134th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lee's -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 159th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|308.8
|308.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.65%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.90%
Lee's Best Finishes
- Although Lee has not won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 87.5%.
- As of now, Lee has collected 397 points, which ranks him 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.339. He finished 54th in that event.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.730 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.018, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 41st in the field.
- Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.528
|1.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.253
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|94
|0.021
|0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.448
|-2.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.152
|0.295
Lee's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|73-67-71-71
|+2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-71-70-73
|+1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|69-65-74-67
|-5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-65-65-67
|-17
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-73-67-65
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|65-66-70-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|71-69-71-73
|E
|3
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-73-76-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|74-74-75-69
|+4
|73
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.