Michael Kim Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, Michael Kim concluded the weekend at -13, good for a 14th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 aiming for an improved score.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last five trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Kim has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 54th.
- In Kim's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +1.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Kim's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|5/13/2021
|67
|69-67-71-75
|-6
|5/9/2019
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|5/17/2018
|MC
|72-69
|-1
Kim's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim is averaging 0.552 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.652 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.613 this season (173rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranks 80th, while his 53.2% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a 0.085 mark (82nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 80th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|80
|299.4
|303.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 58.3%.
- Currently, Kim ranks 94th in the FedExCup standings with 221 points.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 1.223. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 2.662 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.727 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 33rd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.613
|-1.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.085
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|-0.018
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.095
|0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.452
|-0.652
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|7
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|90
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-71-70-67
|-5
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-71-73-68
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|68-65-66-71
|-10
|15
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|105
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.