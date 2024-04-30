Max Greyserman Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Max Greyserman of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman hits the links in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 coming off a 40th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his most recent competition.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In the past five years, this is Greyserman's first time competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Greyserman's Recent Performances
- Greyserman has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -9.
- Max Greyserman has averaged 308.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 1.904 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Greyserman has an average of 2.550 in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Greyserman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.060 this season, which ranks 89th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranks 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman has a 0.181 average that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman's 0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|307.6
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Greyserman's Best Finishes
- Greyserman has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut six times (60%).
- As of now, Greyserman has accumulated 226 points, which ranks him 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.048 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.487. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.277, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
Greyserman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.060
|1.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.181
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.064
|-0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.105
|1.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.410
|2.550
Greyserman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
