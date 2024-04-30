Max Greyserman Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.048 (he finished 33rd in that event).

Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.487. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608. He finished seventh in that tournament.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.277, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.