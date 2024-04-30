Matti Schmid Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Matti Schmid hits the links May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following an 11th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM his last time in competition.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Schmid has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +4 and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Schmid's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|73-73
|+4
Schmid's Recent Performances
- Schmid has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Schmid has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five tournaments.
- Matti Schmid has averaged 307.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid is averaging 2.491 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 3.969 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schmid's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schmid has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.196 this season, which ranks 66th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid has a -0.200 mark (126th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Schmid has registered a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|304.2
|307.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.72%
Schmid's Best Finishes
- Schmid has played 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut six times (50%).
- Currently, Schmid ranks 97th in the FedExCup standings with 214 points.
Schmid's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 3.186 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.885.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.175 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.243), which ranked 15th in the field.
- Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Schmid's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.196
|1.914
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.200
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.286
|-0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.173
|2.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.117
|3.969
Schmid's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|68-71-68-72
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-70-66-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
