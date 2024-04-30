PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Matti Schmid Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Matti Schmid hits the links May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following an 11th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Schmid at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Schmid has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +4 and missing the cut.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Schmid's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC73-73+4

    Schmid's Recent Performances

    • Schmid has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Schmid has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five tournaments.
    • Matti Schmid has averaged 307.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid is averaging 2.491 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 3.969 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Schmid .

    Schmid's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schmid has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.196 this season, which ranks 66th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranks 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid has a -0.200 mark (126th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Schmid has registered a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40304.2307.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.28%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.72%

    Schmid's Best Finishes

    • Schmid has played 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut six times (50%).
    • Currently, Schmid ranks 97th in the FedExCup standings with 214 points.

    Schmid's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 3.186 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.885.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.175 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.243), which ranked 15th in the field.
    • Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1961.914
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.2000.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green148-0.286-0.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1732.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.1173.969

    Schmid's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC73-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC77-72+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4468-71-68-72-96
    July 27-303M Open2068-70-66-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2267-71-66-68-837
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2665-69-74-63-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3865-68-73-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship364-67-65-67-21--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.