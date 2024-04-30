Matti Schmid Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 3.186 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.885.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.175 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.243), which ranked 15th in the field.