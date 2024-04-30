Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Matthew NeSmith hits the links in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 coming off a 43rd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last competition.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, NeSmith has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of -14.
- In NeSmith's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished 30th after posting a score of -14.
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).
NeSmith's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|30
|68-69-67-66
|-14
|5/12/2022
|51
|71-68-66-70
|-13
NeSmith's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, NeSmith has an average finish of 35th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- NeSmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five starts.
- NeSmith has an average of -1.539 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -1.772 Strokes Gained: Total.
NeSmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- NeSmith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.020 (104th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.5 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 139th on TOUR with a mark of -0.286.
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 164th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|291.5
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.08%
NeSmith's Best Finishes
- NeSmith is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 11 tournaments).
- In those 11 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 45.5%.
- Currently, NeSmith has 77 points, placing him 154th in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.357 (he finished 71st in that tournament).
- NeSmith produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.616.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.329. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, NeSmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.604, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 26th in the field (he finished 26th in that event).
NeSmith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.020
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.286
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.308
|-0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.478
|-1.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.092
|-1.772
NeSmith's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|67-71-69-74
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|68-69-67-66
|-14
|26
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-70-74-69
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-69-73-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|69-69-73-68
|-1
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|69-71-68-71
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.