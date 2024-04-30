PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Matthew NeSmith hits the links in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 coming off a 43rd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last competition.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, NeSmith has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of -14.
    • In NeSmith's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished 30th after posting a score of -14.
    • With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
    • Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    NeSmith's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20233068-69-67-66-14
    5/12/20225171-68-66-70-13

    NeSmith's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, NeSmith has an average finish of 35th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • NeSmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • NeSmith has an average of -1.539 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -1.772 Strokes Gained: Total.
    NeSmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • NeSmith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.020 (104th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.5 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 139th on TOUR with a mark of -0.286.
    • On the greens, NeSmith's -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 164th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance143291.5298.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.89%
    Putts Per Round129.8
    Par Breakers1%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.08%

    NeSmith's Best Finishes

    • NeSmith is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 11 tournaments).
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 45.5%.
    • Currently, NeSmith has 77 points, placing him 154th in the FedExCup standings.

    NeSmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.357 (he finished 71st in that tournament).
    • NeSmith produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.616.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.329. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, NeSmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.604, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 26th in the field (he finished 26th in that event).

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.0200.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.2860.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150-0.308-0.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.478-1.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-1.092-1.772

    NeSmith's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3567-71-69-74-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3068-69-67-66-1426
    May 18-21PGA Championship2370-70-74-69+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4870-69-73-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-68+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3568-68-71-67-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6269-69-73-68-15
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5869-71-68-71-121
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2566-70-72-69-11--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-69-65-71-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1570-72-66-69-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2673-67-68-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC79-76+11--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4369-69-73-70-77

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

