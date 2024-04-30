PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    After he placed 43rd in this tournament in 2023, Matt Kuchar has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX May 2-5.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Kuchar's average finish has been 20th, and his average score -14, over his last five appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished 43rd after posting a score of -12.
    • When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Kuchar's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20234367-68-69-68-12
    5/12/20221267-68-69-64-20
    5/13/20211767-66-66-73-16
    5/17/2018MC72-69-1

    Kuchar's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Kuchar finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Kuchar has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of even par in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 282.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has an average of 0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging -1.633 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kuchar's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kuchar owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.059 (109th) this season, while his average driving distance of 284.4 yards ranks 175th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 185th on TOUR with a mark of -1.123.
    • On the greens, Kuchar has registered a 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance175284.4282.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%54.63%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.81%

    Kuchar's Best Finishes

    • Kuchar is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in nine tournaments).
    • In those nine events, he made the cut two times (22.2%).
    • With 26 points, Kuchar currently ranks 192nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuchar's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.269.
    • Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his -0.159 mark ranked in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar delivered his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.091.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.688). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Kuchar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 49th in the field. He finished 49th in that event.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.0590.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green185-1.123-2.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.2280.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0320.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.922-1.633

    Kuchar's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2372-67-68-72-536
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4367-68-69-68-1211
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6279-67-69-84+115
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2071-71-70-68-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC77-68+5--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6769-69-73-72-14
    July 27-303M Open4367-69-70-70-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-71-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-71-70-67E19
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-67-65-73-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship265-65-67-66-25--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5365-68-69-70-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-67-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-70-71-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4975-67-70-72E8
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

