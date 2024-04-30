Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

In his last five events, Kuchar finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Kuchar has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of even par in his only made cut over his last five events.

Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 282.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kuchar has an average of 0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.