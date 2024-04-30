Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
After he placed 43rd in this tournament in 2023, Matt Kuchar has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX May 2-5.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Kuchar's average finish has been 20th, and his average score -14, over his last five appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished 43rd after posting a score of -12.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Kuchar's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|43
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|5/12/2022
|12
|67-68-69-64
|-20
|5/13/2021
|17
|67-66-66-73
|-16
|5/17/2018
|MC
|72-69
|-1
Kuchar's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Kuchar finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Kuchar has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of even par in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 282.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has an average of 0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging -1.633 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kuchar's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kuchar owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.059 (109th) this season, while his average driving distance of 284.4 yards ranks 175th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 185th on TOUR with a mark of -1.123.
- On the greens, Kuchar has registered a 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|175
|284.4
|282.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|54.63%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.81%
Kuchar's Best Finishes
- Kuchar is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in nine tournaments).
- In those nine events, he made the cut two times (22.2%).
- With 26 points, Kuchar currently ranks 192nd in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.269.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his -0.159 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar delivered his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.091.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.688). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Kuchar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 49th in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.059
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|185
|-1.123
|-2.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.228
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.032
|0.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.922
|-1.633
Kuchar's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|72-67-68-72
|-5
|36
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|62
|79-67-69-84
|+11
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|67
|69-69-73-72
|-1
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-71-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-71-70-67
|E
|19
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-67-65-73
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
