Martin Laird Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Martin Laird of Scotland putts on the eleventh green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Martin Laird enters play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following a 51st-place finish in the Valero Texas Open, which was his last tournament.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last five appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Laird has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of -11.
- In 2023, Laird finished 34th (with a score of -13) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Laird's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|34
|72-66-66-67
|-13
|5/12/2022
|MC
|74-70
|E
|5/13/2021
|61
|72-66-71-70
|-9
|5/9/2019
|35
|67-66-70-71
|-10
|5/17/2018
|MC
|71-76
|+5
Laird's Recent Performances
- Laird has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
- Laird has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
- Martin Laird has averaged 284.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has an average of 1.890 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Laird has an average of 2.989 in his past five tournaments.
Laird's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Laird has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.335 this season (150th on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.2 yards) ranks 165th, while his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird ranks 111th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.109, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Laird's 0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 68th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|287.2
|284.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.94%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.83%
Laird's Best Finishes
- Laird hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- As of now, Laird has collected 147 points, which ranks him 121st in the FedExCup standings.
Laird's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 0.302 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.607. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.943, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 18th in the field (he finished 54th in that event).
- Laird recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
Laird's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.335
|-1.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.109
|0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.388
|2.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.163
|1.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.109
|2.989
Laird's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|72-66-66-67
|-13
|18
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-69-72-68
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|68-68-72-74
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-69-66-69
|-12
|66
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-73-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-73-73
|E
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.