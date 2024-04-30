Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
After he placed 14th in this tournament in 2023, Mackenzie Hughes has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX May 2-5.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Hughes has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of -17.
- Hughes last participated in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of -17.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Hughes' Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|14
|65-64-73-65
|-17
|5/12/2022
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|5/9/2019
|MC
|67-74
|-1
Hughes' Recent Performances
- Hughes has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hughes has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes is averaging 1.922 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes is averaging 4.724 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hughes has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.101 this season, which ranks 115th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.8 yards) ranks 116th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes sports a -0.284 mark (138th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hughes has registered a 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|116
|294.8
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.83%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.67%
Hughes' Best Finishes
- Hughes has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut nine times (90%).
- Currently, Hughes has 449 points, ranking him 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.306. In that event, he finished 26th.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.136 (he finished 14th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.478 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
- Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Hughes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.101
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.284
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.555
|1.981
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.238
|1.922
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.408
|4.724
Hughes' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|65-64-73-65
|-17
|53
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|67-73-75-71
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
