PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    After he placed 14th in this tournament in 2023, Mackenzie Hughes has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX May 2-5.

    Latest odds for Hughes at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Hughes has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of -17.
    • Hughes last participated in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of -17.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Hughes' Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20231465-64-73-65-17
    5/12/2022MC68-73-3
    5/9/2019MC67-74-1

    Hughes' Recent Performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hughes has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes is averaging 1.922 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes is averaging 4.724 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hughes .

    Hughes' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hughes has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.101 this season, which ranks 115th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.8 yards) ranks 116th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes sports a -0.284 mark (138th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hughes has registered a 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance116294.8300.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.83%
    Putts Per Round127.6
    Par Breakers1%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.67%

    Hughes' Best Finishes

    • Hughes has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut nine times (90%).
    • Currently, Hughes has 449 points, ranking him 57th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.306. In that event, he finished 26th.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.136 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.478 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
    • Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.1010.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.2840.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.5551.981
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.2381.922
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4084.724

    Hughes' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1465-64-73-65-1753
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC69-77+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4967-73-75-71+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipW/D76+6--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open3069-68-69-68-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5867-68-75-69-121
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5272-67-74-70-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4870-72-70-72+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship771-65-63-68-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.