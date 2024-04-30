Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.306. In that event, he finished 26th.

Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.136 (he finished 14th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.478 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished third in that tournament).