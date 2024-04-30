Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 25th in the field at 1.867. In that event, he finished 57th.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.228 mark ranked ninth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 0.972 (he finished 72nd in that tournament).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.436). That ranked 16th in the field.