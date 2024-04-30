PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Lanto Griffin shot -13 and finished 51st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Griffin at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over his last two trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Griffin has an average score of -13, with an average finish of 51st.
    • Griffin finished 51st (with a score of -13) in his most recent go-round at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2022).
    • With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
    • Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Griffin's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/12/20225171-64-72-68-13
    5/17/2018MC72-67-3

    Griffin's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Griffin has an average finish of 48th.
    • Griffin hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 48th.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Lanto Griffin has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -2.417 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of -0.757 in his past five tournaments.
    Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.223 ranks 62nd on TOUR this season, and his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 78th on TOUR with a mark of 0.108.
    • On the greens, Griffin's -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance21308.5308.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.91%
    Putts Per Round130.3
    Par Breakers1%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.36%

    Griffin's Best Finishes

    • Griffin has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times (87.5%).
    • Griffin, who has 52 points, currently sits 171st in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 25th in the field at 1.867. In that event, he finished 57th.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.228 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 0.972 (he finished 72nd in that tournament).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.436). That ranked 16th in the field.
    • Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 51st in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.2230.966
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1082.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.312-1.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.347-2.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.329-0.757

    Griffin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6473-74-78-76+135
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-66-68-71-87
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2867-70-69-72-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1364-66-68-70-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-71-69-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5370-67-70-67-10--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC76-69+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7270-68-70-70-23
    January 18-21The American Express3973-65-65-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6471-70-73-74E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4866-70-71-72-59
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-68-69-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5175-70-76-67E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3673-66-71-69-912

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

