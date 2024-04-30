Kevin Tway Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Over his last five appearances, Tway has finished in the top five once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Tway has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five events.

Off the tee, Kevin Tway has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Tway is averaging 0.071 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.