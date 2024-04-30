PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Kevin Tway Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Tway Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Kevin Tway enters the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 coming off a third-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his most recent tournament.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over his last six trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Tway has an average score of -11, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • In 2023, Tway finished 11th (with a score of -18) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Tway's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20231166-71-66-63-18
    5/12/2022MC72-71-1
    5/13/2021MC70-69-5
    5/9/20195370-66-70-70-8
    5/17/2018967-65-70-67-15

    Tway's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Tway has finished in the top five once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Tway has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Tway has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Tway is averaging 0.071 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tway has an average of -1.064 in his past five tournaments.
    

    Tway's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39308.1296.3
    Greens in Regulation %7567.93%63.89%
    Putts Per Round16429.5229.1
    Par Breakers14120.85%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance14014.80%9.72%

    Tway's Best Finishes

    • Tway participated in 37 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 37 tournaments, he had a 40.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Last season Tway's best performance came when he shot -19 and finished third at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • With 207 points last season, Tway ranked 152nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Tway's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0460.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.150-1.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.134-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.0190.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.231-1.064

    Tway's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1166-71-66-63-1865
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-72+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5268-66-70-69-77
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-70-68-70-109
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4471-67-67-74-96
    July 27-303M OpenMC67-72-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-69-68-71-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2369-67-63-68-15--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3271-65-71-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship368-66-66-69-19105

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    

    

