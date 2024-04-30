1H AGO
Kevin Tway Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Kevin Tway enters the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 coming off a third-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his most recent tournament.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last six trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Tway has an average score of -11, with an average finish of 23rd.
- In 2023, Tway finished 11th (with a score of -18) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Tway's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|11
|66-71-66-63
|-18
|5/12/2022
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|5/13/2021
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|5/9/2019
|53
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5/17/2018
|9
|67-65-70-67
|-15
Tway's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Tway has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Tway has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Kevin Tway has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Tway is averaging 0.071 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tway has an average of -1.064 in his past five tournaments.
Tway's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|308.1
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|67.93%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.52
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|141
|20.85%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|14.80%
|9.72%
Tway's Best Finishes
- Tway participated in 37 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 37 tournaments, he had a 40.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Tway's best performance came when he shot -19 and finished third at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- With 207 points last season, Tway ranked 152nd in the FedExCup standings.
Tway's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.046
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.150
|-1.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.134
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.019
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.231
|-1.064
Tway's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|66-71-66-63
|-18
|65
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|68-66-70-69
|-7
|7
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|71-67-67-74
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|69-67-63-68
|-15
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-65-71-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|68-66-66-69
|-19
|105
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.