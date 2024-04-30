Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Kevin Streelman will play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. In his last tournament he placed 45th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -1 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Streelman is competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Streelman's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Streelman has an average finish of 34th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Streelman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Streelman has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Streelman has an average of -0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streelman has an average of -0.916 in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Streelman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.279 ranks 50th on TOUR this season, and his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman ranks 124th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.175, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Streelman's -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 152nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|293.4
|292.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.46%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.97%
Streelman's Best Finishes
- Streelman has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times.
- Currently, Streelman has 51 points, placing him 172nd in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.557 mark ranked 33rd in the field.
- Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.272 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 1.306 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.850), which ranked 16th in the field.
- Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
Streelman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.279
|0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.175
|-1.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.079
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.407
|-0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.381
|-0.916
Streelman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|66-71-70-70
|-7
|47
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|68-69-68-71
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|72-69-71-74
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-72
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-63-71-71
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|64-68-69-66
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|67-73-70-74
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|64-72-73-72
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|71-72-75-69
|-1
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.