1H AGO

Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kevin Streelman will play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. In his last tournament he placed 45th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -1 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

    Latest odds for Streelman at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Streelman is competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Streelman's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Streelman has an average finish of 34th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Streelman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Streelman has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Streelman has an average of -0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streelman has an average of -0.916 in his past five tournaments.
    Streelman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Streelman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.279 ranks 50th on TOUR this season, and his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman ranks 124th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.175, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Streelman's -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 152nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129293.4292.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.46%
    Putts Per Round128.6
    Par Breakers1%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.97%

    Streelman's Best Finishes

    • Streelman has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut three times.
    • Currently, Streelman has 51 points, placing him 172nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Streelman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.557 mark ranked 33rd in the field.
    • Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.272 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 1.306 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.850), which ranked 16th in the field.
    • Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2790.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.175-1.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.079-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.407-0.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.381-0.916

    Streelman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1866-71-70-70-747
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge968-69-68-71-475
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-70+5--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4972-69-71-74+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-72-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-63-71-71-87
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 27-303M Open264-68-69-66-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5667-73-70-74-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-73+3--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-75+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenW/D71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-67-74-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-75+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2664-72-73-72-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4571-72-75-69-110

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

