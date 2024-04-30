Justin Lower Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Justin Lower will compete May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. In his last tournament he took fourth in the Corales Puntacana Championship, shooting -18 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last two trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Lower has an average score of -13, with an average finish of 45th.
- Lower finished 43rd (with a score of -12) in his most recent go-round at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2023).
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Lower's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|43
|66-70-68-68
|-12
|5/12/2022
|46
|64-66-74-70
|-14
Lower's Recent Performances
- Lower has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lower has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 295.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Lower is averaging 1.101 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lower has an average of 0.504 in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.145, which ranks 121st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.5 yards) ranks 101st, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower sports a 0.346 average that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower's 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 79th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|296.5
|295.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.70%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.22%
Lower's Best Finishes
- Although Lower hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected two top-five finishes.
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Lower has 335 points, ranking him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.265 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 2.721 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.156, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 13th in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.145
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.346
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.064
|-0.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.102
|1.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.239
|0.504
Lower's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|66-70-68-68
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-68-73-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|67-70-75-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|8
|68-65-67-69
|-19
|85
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.