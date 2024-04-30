Justin Lower Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.265 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 2.721 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.156, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 13th in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).