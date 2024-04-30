PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Justin Lower Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower will compete May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. In his last tournament he took fourth in the Corales Puntacana Championship, shooting -18 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).

    Latest odds for Lower at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over his last two trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Lower has an average score of -13, with an average finish of 45th.
    • Lower finished 43rd (with a score of -12) in his most recent go-round at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Lower's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20234366-70-68-68-12
    5/12/20224664-66-74-70-14

    Lower's Recent Performances

    • Lower has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lower has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 295.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lower is averaging 1.101 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lower has an average of 0.504 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lower .

    Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.145, which ranks 121st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.5 yards) ranks 101st, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 121st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower sports a 0.346 average that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 79th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance101296.5295.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.70%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%21.48%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.22%

    Lower's Best Finishes

    • Although Lower hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected two top-five finishes.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, Lower has 335 points, ranking him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.265 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 2.721 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.156, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 13th in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).
    • Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.145-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3460.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.064-0.759
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.1021.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2390.504

    Lower's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4366-70-68-68-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-68-73-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2567-70-75-69-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic868-65-67-69-1985
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4472-66-68-73-96
    July 27-303M Open4367-71-71-67-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC78-67+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

