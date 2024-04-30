Josh Teater Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Josh Teater enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2021 at TPC Craig Ranch.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over Teater's last two visits to the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Teater missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2021.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Teater's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/13/2021
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|5/9/2019
|MC
|69-73
|E
Teater's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Teater has an average finish of 60th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Teater has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.
- Josh Teater has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Teater is averaging -1.899 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Teater is averaging -3.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
Teater's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Teater has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.494 this season, which ranks 165th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranks 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Teater ranks 150th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.369. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Teater has registered a -0.764 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 179th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|294.7
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.87%
Teater's Best Finishes
- Teater has participated in nine tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 22.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Currently, Teater has 7 points, placing him 211th in the FedExCup standings.
Teater's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.110. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Teater's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.237 mark ranked 39th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.555.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Teater delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.090, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Teater recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked 58th in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
Teater's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.494
|-1.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.369
|-0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.474
|1.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-0.764
|-1.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.153
|-3.038
Teater's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-71
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
