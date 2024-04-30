Josh Teater Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.110. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Teater's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.237 mark ranked 39th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.555.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Teater delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.090, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.