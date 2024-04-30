1H AGO
Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Jordan Spieth enters the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 after a 39th-place finish in the RBC Heritage in his last competition.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last five trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Spieth has an average score of -16, with an average finish of 15th.
- Spieth last participated in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2022, finishing second with a score of -25.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Spieth's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/12/2022
|2
|67-65-64-67
|-25
|5/13/2021
|9
|63-70-66-71
|-18
|5/9/2019
|29
|68-67-67-71
|-11
|5/17/2018
|21
|69-66-71-67
|-11
Spieth's Recent Performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Spieth has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Jordan Spieth has averaged 306.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth is averaging 0.938 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth is averaging 1.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Spieth has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.341, which ranks 39th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 49th, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth ranks 100th on TOUR with a mark of -0.052.
- On the greens, Spieth's 0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 14th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|302.5
|306.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.46%
Spieth's Best Finishes
- Spieth has played 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- With 589 points, Spieth currently ranks 44th in the FedExCup standings.
Spieth's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.143.
- Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth posted his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.492.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.926, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked sixth in the field.
Spieth's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.341
|1.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.052
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.124
|-1.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.589
|0.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.003
|1.060
Spieth's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-72-71-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|69-72-72-71
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|3
|66-67-67-65
|-27
|350
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|95
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|69-74-77-69
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|73-68-72-69
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|70-67-69-72
|-6
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.