Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.143.

Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth posted his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.492.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.926, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.