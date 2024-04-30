Joe Highsmith Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
At the Corales Puntacana Championship, Joe Highsmith struggled, failing to make the cut at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He is looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In the past five years, this is Highsmith's first time competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Highsmith's Recent Performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Highsmith has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has an average of -1.316 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith is averaging -0.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Highsmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.717 this season, which ranks 180th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.2 yards) ranks 82nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith owns a -0.467 mark (159th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 138th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|82
|299.2
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.28%
Highsmith's Best Finishes
- Highsmith has played 10 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Highsmith, who has 141 points, currently ranks 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
Highsmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.966 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Highsmith put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.730.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.599. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.022, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).
- Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|180
|-0.717
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.467
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.319
|0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.316
|-1.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.181
|-0.287
Highsmith's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
