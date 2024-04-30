PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joe Highsmith Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship, Joe Highsmith struggled, failing to make the cut at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He is looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In the past five years, this is Highsmith's first time competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Highsmith's Recent Performances

    • Highsmith has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Highsmith has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has an average of -1.316 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith is averaging -0.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Highsmith .

    Highsmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Highsmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.717 this season, which ranks 180th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.2 yards) ranks 82nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith owns a -0.467 mark (159th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 138th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance82299.2302.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.24%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.28%

    Highsmith's Best Finishes

    • Highsmith has played 10 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Highsmith, who has 141 points, currently ranks 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Highsmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.966 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • Highsmith put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.730.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.599. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.022, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180-0.717-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.4670.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.3190.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.316-1.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.181-0.287

    Highsmith's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-77+12--
    January 18-21The American Express3466-69-65-70-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3370-67-71-75-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-78+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open665-65-71-70-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2165-70-72-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-71-72-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

