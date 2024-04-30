Joe Highsmith Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.966 mark ranked eighth in the field.

Highsmith put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.730.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.599. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.022, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).