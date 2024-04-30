Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Harrison Endycott enters the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 coming off a 33rd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last competition.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Endycott finished 50th (with a score of -11) in his only appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in recent years (in 2023).
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Endycott's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|50
|69-64-74-66
|-11
Endycott's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Endycott has an average finish of 46th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Endycott has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
- Off the tee, Harrison Endycott has averaged 283.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Endycott is averaging -0.295 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Endycott is averaging -1.987 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Endycott's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Endycott has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.145, which ranks 77th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.0 yards) ranks 167th, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Endycott ranks 162nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.542.
- On the greens, Endycott's -0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 155th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|287.0
|283.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.19%
Endycott's Best Finishes
- Endycott, who has participated in eight tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- As of now, Endycott has collected 38 points, which ranks him 181st in the FedExCup standings.
Endycott's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Endycott put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field at 1.551.
- Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 0.461 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Endycott's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.631.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Endycott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.863), which ranked 32nd in the field.
- Endycott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Endycott's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.145
|0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.542
|-2.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.077
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.425
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.899
|-1.987
Endycott's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|74-66-71-75
|+2
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|69-64-74-66
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|72-68-69-68
|-11
|58
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|66
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-65-74-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-68-62-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-72-69-71
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
