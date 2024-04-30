Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

In his last five appearances, Endycott has an average finish of 46th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Endycott has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.

Off the tee, Harrison Endycott has averaged 283.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Endycott is averaging -0.295 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.