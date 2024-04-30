PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Harrison Endycott enters the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 coming off a 33rd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Endycott at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Endycott finished 50th (with a score of -11) in his only appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in recent years (in 2023).
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Endycott's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20235069-64-74-66-11

    Endycott's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Endycott has an average finish of 46th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Endycott has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
    • Off the tee, Harrison Endycott has averaged 283.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Endycott is averaging -0.295 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Endycott is averaging -1.987 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Endycott's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Endycott has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.145, which ranks 77th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.0 yards) ranks 167th, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Endycott ranks 162nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.542.
    • On the greens, Endycott's -0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 155th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance167287.0283.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.58%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.19%

    Endycott's Best Finishes

    • Endycott, who has participated in eight tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
    • As of now, Endycott has collected 38 points, which ranks him 181st in the FedExCup standings.

    Endycott's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Endycott put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field at 1.551.
    • Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 0.461 mark ranked in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Endycott's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.631.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Endycott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.863), which ranked 32nd in the field.
    • Endycott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.

    Endycott's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1450.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.542-2.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.0770.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.425-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.899-1.987

    Endycott's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5974-66-71-75+25
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5069-64-74-66-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1272-68-69-68-1158
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6668-69-70-73-44
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2867-65-74-72-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-71-69-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-68-62-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4269-71-68-70-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-72-69-71+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3368-70-71-69-1014

    All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

