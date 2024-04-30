Davis Riley Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.197. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.381. He finished 14th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 1.338 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.120, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 62nd in that tournament.