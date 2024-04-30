PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Davis Riley Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Davis Riley starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at TPC Craig Ranch.

    Latest odds for Riley at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Riley's average finish has been 19th, and his average score -16, over his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • In 2023, Riley missed the cut (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Riley's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC67-72-3
    5/12/2022972-64-64-67-21
    5/9/20192968-69-66-70-11

    Riley's Recent Performances

    • Riley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Riley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of -0.718 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Riley .

    Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Riley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.869 ranks 183rd on TOUR this season, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 132nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.241, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Riley has registered a -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 103rd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance71300.2299.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.90%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.87%

    Riley's Best Finishes

    • Riley, who has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 36.4%.
    • Currently, Riley has 80 points, placing him 151st in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.197. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.381. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 1.338 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.120, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 62nd in that tournament.
    • Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee183-0.869-1.926
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.2410.866
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.132-0.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0600.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.302-0.718

    Riley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5467-78-78-72+77
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4570-63-74-64-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-72-71-65-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3563-73-67-73-418
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4375-68-66-67-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-68-70-67-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.