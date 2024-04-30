Davis Riley Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Davis Riley starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at TPC Craig Ranch.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Riley's average finish has been 19th, and his average score -16, over his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- In 2023, Riley missed the cut (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Riley's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|5/12/2022
|9
|72-64-64-67
|-21
|5/9/2019
|29
|68-69-66-70
|-11
Riley's Recent Performances
- Riley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Riley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of -0.718 in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Riley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.869 ranks 183rd on TOUR this season, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 132nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.241, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Riley has registered a -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 103rd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|300.2
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.90%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.87%
Riley's Best Finishes
- Riley, who has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 36.4%.
- Currently, Riley has 80 points, placing him 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.197. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.381. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 1.338 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.120, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 62nd in that tournament.
- Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 14th in the field.
Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|183
|-0.869
|-1.926
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.241
|0.866
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.132
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.060
|0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.302
|-0.718
Riley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|54
|67-78-78-72
|+7
|7
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|70-63-74-64
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-72-71-65
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.