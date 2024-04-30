David Skinns Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
David Skinns, the No. 1 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 38th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch May 2-5.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Skinns has entered THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once of late, in 2022. He finished 38th, posting a score of -15.
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Skinns' Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/12/2022
|38
|66-63-74-70
|-15
Skinns' Recent Performances
- Skinns has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Skinns has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns is averaging -1.498 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -1.152 Strokes Gained: Total.
Skinns' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Skinns' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.048 ranks 108th on TOUR this season, and his 53.4% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns ranks 90th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.018. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Skinns has delivered a -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 107th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|299.9
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.40%
Skinns' Best Finishes
- Skinns has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- With 222 points, Skinns currently ranks 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.686.
- Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.441 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns put up his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.215. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
Skinns' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.048
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.018
|-0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.117
|0.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.079
|-1.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.007
|-1.152
Skinns' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.