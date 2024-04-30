David Skinns Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.686.

Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.441 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns put up his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.215. In that tournament, he finished seventh.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.