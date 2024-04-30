PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Cody Gribble Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cody Gribble Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Cody Gribble looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) when he tees off in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX ranked No. 1 in the world.

    Latest odds for Gribble at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over his last four trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Gribble has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 32nd.
    • Gribble last played at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +1.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Gribble's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC70-73+1
    5/9/2019MC71-73+2
    5/17/20183271-67-68-69-9

    Gribble's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Gribble has an average finish of 46th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Gribble has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of +1 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cody Gribble has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -3.270 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Gribble is averaging -7.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gribble .

    Gribble's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99299.9299.8
    Greens in Regulation %8867.54%36.11%
    Putts Per Round15129.3428.3
    Par Breakers8822.06%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance13414.60%20.63%

    Gribble's Best Finishes

    • Gribble teed off in 22 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 63.6%.
    • Last season Gribble had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 23rd with a score of -12 (six shots back of the winner).
    • Gribble collected 209 points last season, ranking 151st in the FedExCup standings.

    Gribble's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1601.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.059-3.927
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.002-1.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.309-3.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.210-7.205

    Gribble's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-68-75-73+64
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3469-72-70-71-621
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4268-66-70-71-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5265-75-70-70-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-72+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4368-69-71-72-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-64-71-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5370-67-66-69-10--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-66-71-71-1220
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-73+9--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.