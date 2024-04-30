Cody Gribble Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Cody Gribble looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) when he tees off in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX ranked No. 1 in the world.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last four trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Gribble has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 32nd.
- Gribble last played at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +1.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Gribble's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|5/9/2019
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|5/17/2018
|32
|71-67-68-69
|-9
Gribble's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Gribble has an average finish of 46th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Gribble has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of +1 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Cody Gribble has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -3.270 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Gribble is averaging -7.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gribble's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|299.9
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|67.54%
|36.11%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.34
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|88
|22.06%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|14.60%
|20.63%
Gribble's Best Finishes
- Gribble teed off in 22 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 63.6%.
- Last season Gribble had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 23rd with a score of -12 (six shots back of the winner).
- Gribble collected 209 points last season, ranking 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Gribble's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.160
|1.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.059
|-3.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.002
|-1.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.309
|-3.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.210
|-7.205
Gribble's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-68-75-73
|+6
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-72-70-71
|-6
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-66-70-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|65-75-70-70
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|68-69-71-72
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-64-71-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-67-66-69
|-10
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-66-71-71
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
