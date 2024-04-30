Cody Gribble Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

In his last five events, Gribble has an average finish of 46th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Gribble has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of +1 over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Cody Gribble has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -3.270 Strokes Gained: Putting.