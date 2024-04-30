PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Chad Ramey Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    After he finished 50th in this tournament in 2023, Chad Ramey has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX May 2-5.

    Latest odds for Ramey at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Ramey has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -11 and finishing 50th.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Ramey's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20235066-71-69-67-11

    Ramey's Recent Performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
    • Chad Ramey has averaged 292.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey is averaging 1.212 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey is averaging 0.196 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ramey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.140 ranks 119th on TOUR this season, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 70th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 178th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.819. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Ramey has registered a 0.734 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance155289.4292.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.48%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.46%

    Ramey's Best Finishes

    • Ramey, who has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 45.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Ramey ranks 85th in the FedExCup standings with 257 points.

    Ramey's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.314. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.034. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.729 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.905, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 35th.
    • Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.1400.865
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-0.819-0.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.059-1.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.7341.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.1650.196

    Ramey's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3569-71-70-71-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-71-69-67-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC88-74+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-70+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3866-70-66-68-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-69-69-66-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4270-67-66-72-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4467-69-74-69-96
    July 27-303M Open5370-68-69-71-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-69-69-72-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-67-71-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-67-69-70-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

