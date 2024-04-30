Chad Ramey Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.314. In that event, he missed the cut.

Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.034. In that event, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.729 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.905, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 35th.