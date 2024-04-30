Chad Ramey Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
After he finished 50th in this tournament in 2023, Chad Ramey has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX May 2-5.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Ramey has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -11 and finishing 50th.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Ramey's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|50
|66-71-69-67
|-11
Ramey's Recent Performances
- Ramey has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- Chad Ramey has averaged 292.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey is averaging 1.212 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey is averaging 0.196 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ramey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.140 ranks 119th on TOUR this season, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 70th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 178th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.819. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Ramey has registered a 0.734 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|289.4
|292.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.48%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.46%
Ramey's Best Finishes
- Ramey, who has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 45.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Ramey ranks 85th in the FedExCup standings with 257 points.
Ramey's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.314. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.034. In that event, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.729 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.905, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 35th.
- Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 17th in the field.
Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.140
|0.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-0.819
|-0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.059
|-1.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.734
|1.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.165
|0.196
Ramey's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-71-69-67
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|88-74
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|66-70-66-68
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|70-67-66-72
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|67-69-74-69
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-68-69-71
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.