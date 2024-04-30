Carson Young Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.213 mark ranked ninth in the field.

Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 3.646.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690. He finished 54th in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.814 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.