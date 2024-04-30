PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Carson Young Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young finished 14th in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, shooting a -17 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 2-5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.

    Latest odds for Young at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Young has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -17 and finishing 14th.
    • Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Young's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20231470-68-63-66-17

    Young's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Young finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Young has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished +1 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging 0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging -2.215 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Young has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.158, which ranks 75th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.2 yards) ranks 137th, and his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young has a 0.210 average that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young's -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 99th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance137292.2293.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%52.78%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%16.20%
    Bogey Avoidance1%21.76%

    Young's Best Finishes

    • Young has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • As of now, Young has collected 151 points, which ranks him 117th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.213 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 3.646.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690. He finished 54th in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.814 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.

    Young's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.1580.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.210-1.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.341-1.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.0430.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.015-2.215

    Young's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1470-68-63-66-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2169-66-75-69-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4371-69-71-73-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-66-65-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5269-68-70-72-97
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-69-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6772-64-73-72+13
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-71-68-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

