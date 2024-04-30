Carson Young Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Carson Young finished 14th in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, shooting a -17 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 2-5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Young has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -17 and finishing 14th.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Young's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|14
|70-68-63-66
|-17
Young's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Young finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Young has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished +1 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging 0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -2.215 Strokes Gained: Total.
Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Young has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.158, which ranks 75th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.2 yards) ranks 137th, and his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young has a 0.210 average that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young's -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 99th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|292.2
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|16.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|21.76%
Young's Best Finishes
- Young has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- As of now, Young has collected 151 points, which ranks him 117th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.213 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 3.646.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690. He finished 54th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.814 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.
Young's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.158
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.210
|-1.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.341
|-1.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.043
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.015
|-2.215
Young's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|70-68-63-66
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-66-65-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|7
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|67
|72-64-73-72
|+1
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-71-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
