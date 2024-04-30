PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    In his most recent tournament at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, GA, Camilo Villegas finished the weekend at +6, good for a 35th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 aiming for better results.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Villegas' first time competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Villegas' Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Villegas has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Villegas has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, he finished 6 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 282.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -2.154 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -5.710 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Villegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Villegas has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.119, which ranks 185th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.7 yards) ranks 177th, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 86th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas ranks 157th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.465. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Villegas has delivered a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance177282.7282.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%58.59%
    Putts Per Round129.7
    Par Breakers1%18.69%
    Bogey Avoidance1%20.71%

    Villegas' Best Finishes

    • Villegas, who has participated in 10 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 40%.
    • Currently, Villegas has 45 points, placing him 176th in the FedExCup standings.

    Villegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his -0.755 mark ranked in the field.
    • Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 33rd in the field with a mark of 2.052.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best performance this season was at The Sentry, where his 1.326 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.141, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 50th in that event.
    • Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee185-1.119-1.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.465-1.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.099-0.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.290-2.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Total182-1.973-5.710

    Villegas' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-69E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship264-64-69-66-25--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship167-63-65-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-68-68-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry5065-71-74-70-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-68-65-74-124
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6769-71-77-68+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-82+11--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3574-75-76-69+624

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

