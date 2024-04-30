Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

In his last five appearances, Villegas has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.

Villegas has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five events, he finished 6 relative to par in his only made cut.

Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 282.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -2.154 Strokes Gained: Putting.