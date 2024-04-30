Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
In his most recent tournament at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, GA, Camilo Villegas finished the weekend at +6, good for a 35th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 aiming for better results.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Villegas' first time competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Villegas' Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Villegas has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Villegas has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, he finished 6 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 282.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -2.154 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -5.710 Strokes Gained: Total.
Villegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Villegas has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.119, which ranks 185th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.7 yards) ranks 177th, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 86th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas ranks 157th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.465. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Villegas has delivered a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|282.7
|282.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.59%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|20.71%
Villegas' Best Finishes
- Villegas, who has participated in 10 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 40%.
- Currently, Villegas has 45 points, placing him 176th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his -0.755 mark ranked in the field.
- Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 33rd in the field with a mark of 2.052.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best performance this season was at The Sentry, where his 1.326 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.141, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 50th in that event.
- Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Villegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|185
|-1.119
|-1.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.465
|-1.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.099
|-0.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.290
|-2.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|182
|-1.973
|-5.710
Villegas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
