Callum Tarren Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
In his tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, Callum Tarren posted a 23rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson looking for a better finish.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Tarren finished 46th (with a score of -14) in his only appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in recent years (in 2022).
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Tarren's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/12/2022
|46
|71-68-68-67
|-14
Tarren's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Tarren has an average finish of 55th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Tarren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -1.
- Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 308.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Tarren has an average of 0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tarren has an average of -3.652 in his past five tournaments.
Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Tarren has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.388 this season, which ranks 158th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranks 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 160th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.506, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 121st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|308.1
|308.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.38%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|19.10%
Tarren's Best Finishes
- Tarren has played 11 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut three times.
- Tarren, who has 56 points, currently sits 168th in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.160 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
- Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.733.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.465 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.165 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 72nd in that event.
- Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.388
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.506
|-2.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.410
|-1.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.179
|0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|177
|-1.483
|-3.652
Tarren's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-71-72-74
|+3
|4
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|71-67-79-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|67-69-63-70
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|67-68-71-69
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|69-73-72-75
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-68-70-74
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.