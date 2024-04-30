Callum Tarren Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.160 mark ranked 22nd in the field.

Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.733.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.465 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.165 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 72nd in that event.