Callum Tarren Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    In his tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, Callum Tarren posted a 23rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson looking for a better finish.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Tarren finished 46th (with a score of -14) in his only appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in recent years (in 2022).
    • With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
    • Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Tarren's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/12/20224671-68-68-67-14

    Tarren's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Tarren has an average finish of 55th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Tarren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -1.
    • Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 308.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Tarren has an average of 0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tarren has an average of -3.652 in his past five tournaments.
    Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Tarren has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.388 this season, which ranks 158th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranks 23rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 160th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.506, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Tarren's -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 121st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance23308.1308.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.38%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1%19.10%

    Tarren's Best Finishes

    • Tarren has played 11 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut three times.
    • Tarren, who has 56 points, currently sits 168th in the FedExCup standings.

    Tarren's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.160 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
    • Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.733.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.465 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.165 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 72nd in that event.
    • Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.388-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.506-2.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.410-1.854
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.1790.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Total177-1.483-3.652

    Tarren's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6470-71-72-74+34
    May 18-21PGA Championship2971-67-79-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4369-72-73-70-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3367-69-63-70-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2967-68-71-69-1327
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open1366-68-70-67-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship768-69-67-71-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4371-68-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-68-62-70-14--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-69-72-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-72+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7269-73-72-75+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-68-70-74+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2367-72-70-68-1120

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

