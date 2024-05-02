Bill Haas Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
After he placed 74th in this tournament in 2023, Bill Haas has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX May 2-5.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last five appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Haas has an average finish of 64th, and an average score of -9.
- In 2023, Haas finished 74th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Haas' Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|74
|68-69-68-72
|-7
|5/12/2022
|65
|71-67-69-70
|-11
|5/13/2021
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|5/9/2019
|53
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|5/17/2018
|MC
|67-72
|-3
Haas' Recent Performances
- Haas has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Haas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five events.
- Bill Haas has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Haas is averaging -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Haas is averaging -2.250 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Haas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.4
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.54%
|54.17%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.26%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.36%
|14.24%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' Best Finishes
- Haas did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 11 tournaments).
- In those 11 events, he made the cut five times.
- Last season Haas put up his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot -12 and finished 18th (11 shots back of the winner).
- Haas ranked 211th in the FedExCup standings with 65 points last season.
Haas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.250
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|74
|68-69-68-72
|-7
|3
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|71-72-75
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-73-71
|-4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|69-65-69-73
|-12
|28
All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.