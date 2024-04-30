Beau Hossler Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Beau Hossler enters play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following a 78th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open, which was his most recent competition.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last five trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Hossler has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 38th.
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2022, he finished 17th after posting a score of -18.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Hossler's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/12/2022
|17
|69-64-67-70
|-18
|5/13/2021
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|5/9/2019
|43
|67-66-70-72
|-9
|5/17/2018
|32
|70-68-73-64
|-9
Hossler's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hossler has an average finish of 54th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hossler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
- Beau Hossler has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of -0.499 in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.039 this season (92nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.3 yards) ranks 102nd, while his 55.1% driving accuracy average ranks 150th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler has a -0.344 average that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler has registered a 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 28th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|296.3
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.28%
Hossler's Best Finishes
- While Hossler has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 80%.
- As of now, Hossler has compiled 329 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 20th in the field at 2.307.
- Hossler put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 3.158.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.262. He finished 14th in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.971, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
- Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Hossler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.039
|0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.344
|-1.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.200
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.421
|0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.315
|-0.499
Hossler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|68-69-72-75
|E
|8
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-70-74-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-69-75-74
|+10
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|71-67-65-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
