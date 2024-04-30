Beau Hossler Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 20th in the field at 2.307.

Hossler put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 3.158.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.262. He finished 14th in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.971, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.