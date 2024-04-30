PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Beau Hossler Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Beau Hossler enters play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following a 78th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Hossler at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over his last five trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Hossler has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 38th.
    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2022, he finished 17th after posting a score of -18.
    • Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Hossler's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/12/20221769-64-67-70-18
    5/13/2021MC72-71-1
    5/9/20194367-66-70-72-9
    5/17/20183270-68-73-64-9

    Hossler's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hossler has an average finish of 54th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hossler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
    • Beau Hossler has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of -0.499 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hossler .

    Hossler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.039 this season (92nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.3 yards) ranks 102nd, while his 55.1% driving accuracy average ranks 150th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler has a -0.344 average that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler has registered a 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 28th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance102296.3299.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.89%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%17.36%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.28%

    Hossler's Best Finishes

    • While Hossler has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 80%.
    • As of now, Hossler has compiled 329 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 20th in the field at 2.307.
    • Hossler put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 3.158.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.262. He finished 14th in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.971, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0390.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.344-1.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.2000.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.4210.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.315-0.499

    Hossler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4768-69-72-75E8
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-70-74-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge7072-69-75-74+103
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-66-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2669-67-67-69-1231
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-72-62-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2071-67-65-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-71-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-67-72-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

