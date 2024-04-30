Andrew Novak Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 26: Andrew Novak of the United States lines up a putt during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak hits the links May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following a 58th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open, which was his last tournament.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last two trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Novak has an average score of -12, with an average finish of 57th.
- Novak finished 67th (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Novak's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|67
|66-72-70-67
|-9
|5/12/2022
|46
|69-69-72-64
|-14
Novak's Recent Performances
- Novak has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Novak has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Novak is averaging -0.275 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Novak has an average of 2.024 in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Novak owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.036 (106th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.2 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 12th on TOUR with a mark of 0.628.
- On the greens, Novak's -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 111th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|300.2
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.35%
Novak's Best Finishes
- While Novak hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with three top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- With 281 points, Novak currently sits 79th in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 3.101 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.151.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.195, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 17th in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
- Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Novak's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.036
|0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.628
|1.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.337
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.118
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.811
|2.024
Novak's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|67
|66-72-70-67
|-9
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|68-66-74-73
|+1
|13
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|69-68-67-72
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|65-73-69-70
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|64-70-67-73
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.