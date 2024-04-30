PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Andrew Novak Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 26: Andrew Novak of the United States lines up a putt during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 26: Andrew Novak of the United States lines up a putt during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak hits the links May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following a 58th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Novak at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over his last two trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Novak has an average score of -12, with an average finish of 57th.
    • Novak finished 67th (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Novak's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20236766-72-70-67-9
    5/12/20224669-69-72-64-14

    Novak's Recent Performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Novak has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Novak is averaging -0.275 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Novak has an average of 2.024 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Novak .

    Novak's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Novak owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.036 (106th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.2 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 12th on TOUR with a mark of 0.628.
    • On the greens, Novak's -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 111th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance71300.2302.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.20%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.35%

    Novak's Best Finishes

    • While Novak hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • With 281 points, Novak currently sits 79th in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 3.101 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.151.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.195, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 17th in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
    • Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

    Novak's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.0360.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.6281.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.3370.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.118-0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8112.024

    Novak's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6766-72-70-67-93
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4068-66-74-73+113
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open969-68-67-72-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-68-71-67-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3365-73-69-70-1112
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-70-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3364-70-67-73-621
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5167-74-72-72+5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4567-70-67-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7369-69-69-70-5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.