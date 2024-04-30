Andrew Novak Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Novak has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Novak has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five starts.

Novak is averaging -0.275 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.