Adrien Dumont de Chassart Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Dumont de Chassart has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart is averaging -0.532 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.