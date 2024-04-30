Adrien Dumont de Chassart Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Adrien Dumont de Chassart hits the links May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch after a 23rd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship, which was his last competition.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Dumont de Chassart's first time playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Dumont de Chassart's Recent Performances
- Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Dumont de Chassart has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart is averaging -0.532 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart is averaging -6.320 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.438 ranks 161st on TOUR this season, and his 54.1% driving accuracy average ranks 161st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart ranks 175th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.775, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart's -0.691 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 177th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|302.6
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.46%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.36%
Dumont de Chassart's Best Finishes
- Dumont de Chassart has played 11 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut five times.
- As of now, Dumont de Chassart has accumulated 84 points, which ranks him 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Dumont de Chassart's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.981 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 0.844.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.683 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.234 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 81st in that tournament.
- Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.742) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 60th in the field. He finished 60th in that tournament.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.438
|-2.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.775
|-3.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|180
|-0.667
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-0.691
|-0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|186
|-2.572
|-6.320
Dumont de Chassart's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-70-70-68
|-11
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.