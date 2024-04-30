Adam Schenk Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.667 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.

Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.763 mark ranked 27th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.432 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.258, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.