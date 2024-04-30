Adam Schenk Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Adam Schenk enters play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch after a 49th-place finish in the RBC Heritage, which was his last competition.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last five appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Schenk has an average finish of 57th, and an average score of -9.
- In 2023, Schenk failed to make the cut (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Schenk's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|5/12/2022
|79
|68-70-69-74
|-7
|5/13/2021
|34
|66-70-66-73
|-13
|5/9/2019
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|5/17/2018
|59
|70-68-71-69
|-6
Schenk's Recent Performances
- Schenk has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Schenk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 0.976 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 4.058 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schenk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.361 (30th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.0 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 145th on TOUR with a mark of -0.340.
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 55th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|300.0
|301.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.33%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.78%
Schenk's Best Finishes
- Schenk has participated in 13 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 76.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- As of now, Schenk has collected 508 points, which ranks him 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.667 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.763 mark ranked 27th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.432 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.258, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.361
|2.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.340
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.174
|0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.230
|0.976
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.426
|4.058
Schenk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-67-67-72
|-23
|300
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|75-71-68-71
|-3
|92
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|90
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.