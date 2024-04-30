PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Adam Schenk Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Adam Schenk enters play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch after a 49th-place finish in the RBC Heritage, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Schenk at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last five appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Schenk has an average finish of 57th, and an average score of -9.
    • In 2023, Schenk failed to make the cut (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Schenk's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC68-71-3
    5/12/20227968-70-69-74-7
    5/13/20213466-70-66-73-13
    5/9/2019MC73-70+1
    5/17/20185970-68-71-69-6

    Schenk's Recent Performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Schenk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 0.976 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 4.058 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Schenk .

    Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schenk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.361 (30th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.0 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 145th on TOUR with a mark of -0.340.
    • On the greens, Schenk's 0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 55th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance74300.0301.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.33%
    Putts Per Round128.1
    Par Breakers1%20.28%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.78%

    Schenk's Best Finishes

    • Schenk has participated in 13 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 76.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • As of now, Schenk has collected 508 points, which ranks him 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.667 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.763 mark ranked 27th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.432 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.258, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3612.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.3400.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.1740.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.2300.976
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4264.058

    Schenk's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-79+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge266-67-67-72-23300
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday775-71-68-71-392
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic765-68-69-66-2090
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.