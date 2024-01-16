Zac Blair Betting Profile: The American Express
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Zac Blair of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Zac Blair will appear in the 2024 The American Express from January 18-21 after a 30th-place finish in Honolulu, Hawaii at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Blair's average finish has been 45th, and his average score -10, over his last three appearances at The American Express.
- Blair missed the cut (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2023.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).
Blair's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Blair has an average finish of 37th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Blair has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five appearances.
- Zac Blair has averaged 283.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Blair is averaging -1.361 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blair is averaging 1.922 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Blair's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.264 last season ranked 156th on TOUR, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranked sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Blair sported a 0.093 mark (88th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Blair registered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 21.08% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|189
|281.6
|283.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|66.45%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.91
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|134
|21.08%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|15.31%
|14.24%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Blair's Best Finishes
- Last season Blair took part in 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Last season Blair's best performance came when he shot -20 and finished second at the Travelers Championship.
- Blair ranked 93rd in the FedExCup standings with 465 points last season.
Blair's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Blair produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship, ranking 22nd in the field at 2.136. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
- Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.475 (he finished second in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair put up his best effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.384.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.509, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 48th in that tournament).
- Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.730) in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Blair's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.264
|-0.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.093
|2.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.218
|1.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.004
|-1.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.050
|1.922
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Blair's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|12
|70-69-69-71
|-9
|54
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|29
|67-69-68-67
|-11
|26
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|48
|67-69-72-65
|-7
|8
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-72
|-4
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-71-76
|+3
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|49
|71-70-69-69
|-1
|8
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|71-70-68-72
|-3
|64
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-68-73-71
|E
|8
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|65-65-68-62
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|69-66-72-64
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|66-73-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of The American Express.
