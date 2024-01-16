Zac Blair Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Blair produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship, ranking 22nd in the field at 2.136. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.

Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.475 (he finished second in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair put up his best effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.384.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.509, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 48th in that tournament).