48M AGO

Zac Blair Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Zac Blair of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Zac Blair of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Zac Blair will appear in the 2024 The American Express from January 18-21 after a 30th-place finish in Honolulu, Hawaii at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Blair at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Blair's average finish has been 45th, and his average score -10, over his last three appearances at The American Express.
    • Blair missed the cut (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2023.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).

    Blair's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Blair has an average finish of 37th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Blair has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five appearances.
    • Zac Blair has averaged 283.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair is averaging -1.361 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair is averaging 1.922 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Blair's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Blair's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.264 last season ranked 156th on TOUR, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranked sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Blair sported a 0.093 mark (88th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Blair registered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 21.08% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance189281.6283.9
    Greens in Regulation %11866.45%72.22%
    Putts Per Round7928.9130.2
    Par Breakers13421.08%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance15915.31%14.24%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Blair's Best Finishes

    • Last season Blair took part in 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Last season Blair's best performance came when he shot -20 and finished second at the Travelers Championship.
    • Blair ranked 93rd in the FedExCup standings with 465 points last season.

    Blair's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Blair produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship, ranking 22nd in the field at 2.136. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
    • Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.475 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair put up his best effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.384.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.509, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 48th in that tournament).
    • Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.730) in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    Blair's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.264-0.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0932.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.2181.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting970.004-1.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.0501.922

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Blair's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship1270-69-69-71-954
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC73-71+2--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic2967-69-68-67-1126
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii4867-69-72-65-78
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC69-71-72-4--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-78+5--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC71-71-76+3--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4971-70-69-69-18
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1071-70-68-72-364
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-74+6--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4772-68-73-71E8
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-76+9--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship265-65-68-62-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 27-303M Open1369-66-72-64-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5266-73-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-66-68-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3866-72-73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

