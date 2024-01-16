Will Zalatoris Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Zalatoris produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking eighth in the field at 4.756. In that event, he finished 53rd.

Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.927 (he finished fourth in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best mark last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he delivered a 2.384 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.426). That ranked 24th in the field.