Will Zalatoris Betting Profile: The American Express
Will Zalatoris placed 36th in The American Express in 2023, shooting a -16 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher January 18-21 at La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over his last two trips to The American Express, Zalatoris has an average score of -18, with an average finish of 21st.
- In 2023, Zalatoris finished 36th (with a score of -16) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).
Zalatoris' Recent Performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Zalatoris has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of +2 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Zalatoris has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Zalatoris has an average of -2.959 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Zalatoris has an average of -0.331 in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.2
|309.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.19%
|49.07%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|29.04%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.69%
|19.44%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Zalatoris' Best Finishes
- Zalatoris took part in seven tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- Last season Zalatoris put up his best performance at The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club. He shot -13 and finished fourth (four shots back of the winner).
- Zalatoris ranked 142nd in the FedExCup standings with 244 points last season.
Zalatoris' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Zalatoris produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking eighth in the field at 4.756. In that event, he finished 53rd.
- Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.927 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best mark last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he delivered a 2.384 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.426). That ranked 24th in the field.
- Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.654) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.331
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Zalatoris' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|11
|69-69-69-65
|-20
|71
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|36
|69-69-67-67
|-16
|18
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-68-70-64
|-13
|140
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|73-72-72-73
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|74-71-74-77
|+8
|3
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|20
|81-68-79-71
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of The American Express.
