Vince Whaley Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking ninth in the field at 3.360. In that event, he finished 40th.

Whaley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking 20th in the field at 2.494. In that event, he finished 13th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.905 (he finished 13th in that event).

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.215). That ranked 17th in the field.