Vince Whaley Betting Profile: The American Express

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley looks to improve upon his 40th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club January 18-21.

    Latest odds for Whaley at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Whaley's average finish has been 35th, and his average score -12, over his last three appearances at The American Express.
    • In 2022, Whaley finished 40th (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Whaley's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Whaley has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Whaley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -16 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Vince Whaley has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 0.940 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 3.376 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Whaley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-309.6305.9
    Greens in Regulation %-70.49%77.16%
    Putts Per Round-28.7929.1
    Par Breakers-23.26%29.32%
    Bogey Avoidance-10.65%8.33%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Whaley's Best Finishes

    • Last season Whaley played 14 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 71.4%.
    • Last season Whaley put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of -17 (seven shots back of the winner).
    • Whaley placed 228th in the FedExCup standings with 22 points last season.

    Whaley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking ninth in the field at 3.360. In that event, he finished 40th.
    • Whaley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking 20th in the field at 2.494. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.905 (he finished 13th in that event).
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.215). That ranked 17th in the field.
    • Whaley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.239) in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.933
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.940
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.376

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Whaley's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship6170-69-74-71-44
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7973-65-71-71-42
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open7273-69-76-72+23
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4069-69-66-73-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-70-69-72-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-70-70-70-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1368-66-65-69-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-68-69-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship863-70-65-69-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1366-69-64-66-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

