Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Tyson Alexander enters play January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Alexander missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his lone recent appearance at The American Express in 2023.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.030 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.00 putts per round (25th).
Alexander's Recent Performances
- Alexander has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Alexander has finished in the top 10 once.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -3.
- Tyson Alexander has averaged 293.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging 0.994 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging -2.187 Strokes Gained: Total.
Alexander's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Alexander's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.426 last season ranked 177th on TOUR, and his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranked 168th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Alexander sported a -0.291 mark (161st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Alexander's -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 159th last season, and his 29.01 putts-per-round average ranked 97th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|299.5
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|176
|63.86%
|63.70%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.01
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|160
|20.23%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|165
|15.61%
|15.93%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Alexander's Best Finishes
- Alexander participated in 33 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 14 times (42.4%).
- Last season Alexander's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -17 and finished eighth in that event.
- Alexander collected 425 points last season, ranking 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.268. He finished second in that event.
- Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.318.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best performance last season was in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.641. He finished 64th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.734, which ranked 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 32nd.
- Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.614) in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Alexander's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-0.426
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.291
|-2.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.057
|-0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.293
|0.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-0.952
|-2.187
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Alexander's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|72-65-73-66
|-8
|4
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|44
|68-67-68-73
|-8
|11
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|2
|66-66-70-66
|-12
|300
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|62
|68-69-70-70
|-5
|5
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|32
|68-69-65-69
|-9
|20
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-71
|-1
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|71-69-71-73
|-3
|8
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|78
|70-70-75-71
|+6
|2
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-80
|+11
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|65
|73-70-73-75
|+7
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|26
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|20
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|81-71
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+10
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-67-68-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.