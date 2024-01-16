PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Tyson Alexander enters play January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Alexander at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Alexander missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his lone recent appearance at The American Express in 2023.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.030 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.00 putts per round (25th).

    Alexander's Recent Performances

    • Alexander has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Alexander has finished in the top 10 once.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -3.
    • Tyson Alexander has averaged 293.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging 0.994 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging -2.187 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Alexander's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Alexander's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.426 last season ranked 177th on TOUR, and his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranked 168th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Alexander sported a -0.291 mark (161st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Alexander's -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 159th last season, and his 29.01 putts-per-round average ranked 97th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance105299.5293.0
    Greens in Regulation %17663.86%63.70%
    Putts Per Round9729.0129.1
    Par Breakers16020.23%20.00%
    Bogey Avoidance16515.61%15.93%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Alexander's Best Finishes

    • Alexander participated in 33 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 14 times (42.4%).
    • Last season Alexander's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -17 and finished eighth in that event.
    • Alexander collected 425 points last season, ranking 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.268. He finished second in that event.
    • Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.318.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best performance last season was in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.641. He finished 64th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.734, which ranked 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 32nd.
    • Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.614) in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee177-0.426-0.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.291-2.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.057-0.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.2930.994
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-0.952-2.187

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Alexander's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-74+8--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open6472-65-73-66-84
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship4468-67-68-73-811
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open266-66-70-66-12300
    November 17-20The RSM Classic6268-69-70-70-55
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii3268-69-65-69-920
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC70-74-71-1--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4871-69-71-73-38
    February 23-26The Honda Classic7870-70-75-71+62
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-80+11--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-76+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6573-70-73-75+74
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2670-70-71-69-820
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-69+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC81-71+10--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-73-2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-79+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-79+10--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-76+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-67-68-72-1112
    July 27-303M Open2069-67-68-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3073-67-75-66-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7673-71-74-73+11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

