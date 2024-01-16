Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.268. He finished second in that event.

Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.318.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best performance last season was in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.641. He finished 64th in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.734, which ranked 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 32nd.