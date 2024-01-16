Tony Finau Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Finau put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking second in the field at 4.236. In that tournament, he finished first.

Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.114.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau posted his best effort last season at the 3M Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.457. In that tournament, he finished seventh.

At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.931, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.