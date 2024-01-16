PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tony Finau Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tony Finau seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 The American Express. He finished 16th at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Finau at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Finau's average finish has been 19th, and his average score -17, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
    • In Finau's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he finished 16th after posting a score of -21.
    • With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).

    Finau's Recent Performances

    • Finau has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Tony Finau has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has an average of -3.894 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau is averaging -3.627 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Finau .

    Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Finau had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 last season, which ranked 44th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranked 66th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Finau ranked fifth on TOUR with a mark of 0.789.
    • On the greens, Finau registered a -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 125th on TOUR, while he ranked 119th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14. He broke par 26.19% of the time (ninth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance66304.2296.0
    Greens in Regulation %3969.11%57.50%
    Putts Per Round11929.1430.0
    Par Breakers926.19%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance13014.55%14.17%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Finau's Best Finishes

    • Finau last season took part in 26 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 84.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
    • Last season Finau had two wins, with one of them coming at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he shot -24.
    • Finau placed 10th in the FedExCup standings with 1655 points last season.

    Finau's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Finau put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking second in the field at 4.236. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.114.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau posted his best effort last season at the 3M Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.457. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.931, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2880.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7891.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.178-0.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.133-3.894
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.124-3.627

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Finau's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open165-62-68-69-16500
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge772-72-70-68-6--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions767-69-69-66-2186
    January 19-22The American Express1669-67-65-66-2152
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open973-71-64-73-778
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1470-68-67-71-852
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2072-69-71-67-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2470-72-71-73-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1973-72-66-71-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2669-74-73-72E37
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-68-70-69-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta165-64-65-66-24500
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2371-69-70-69-536
    May 18-21PGA Championship7272-73-73-77+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-69-72-74+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4569-66-66-70-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open766-66-67-70-1585
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6467-73-69-73+217
    August 17-20BMW Championship3774-68-69-71+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-68-70-68-4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge467-71-68-67-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

