Tony Finau Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Tony Finau seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 The American Express. He finished 16th at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2023.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Finau's average finish has been 19th, and his average score -17, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
- In Finau's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he finished 16th after posting a score of -21.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Finau's Recent Performances
- Finau has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Tony Finau has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has an average of -3.894 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau is averaging -3.627 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Finau had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 last season, which ranked 44th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranked 66th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Finau ranked fifth on TOUR with a mark of 0.789.
- On the greens, Finau registered a -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 125th on TOUR, while he ranked 119th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14. He broke par 26.19% of the time (ninth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|304.2
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|69.11%
|57.50%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.14
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|9
|26.19%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|14.55%
|14.17%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Finau's Best Finishes
- Finau last season took part in 26 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 84.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season Finau had two wins, with one of them coming at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he shot -24.
- Finau placed 10th in the FedExCup standings with 1655 points last season.
Finau's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Finau put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking second in the field at 4.236. In that tournament, he finished first.
- Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.114.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau posted his best effort last season at the 3M Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.457. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.931, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
- Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.288
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.789
|1.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.178
|-0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.133
|-3.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.124
|-3.627
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Finau's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|1
|65-62-68-69
|-16
|500
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|72-72-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|7
|67-69-69-66
|-21
|86
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|16
|69-67-65-66
|-21
|52
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-71-64-73
|-7
|78
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|14
|70-68-67-71
|-8
|52
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|72-69-71-67
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|70-72-71-73
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|73-72-66-71
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|69-74-73-72
|E
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-68-70-69
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|65-64-65-66
|-24
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|72-73-73-77
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-69-72-74
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|69-66-66-70
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|85
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|17
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|74-68-69-71
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.