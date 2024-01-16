Tom Kim Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.258 (he finished 51st in that tournament).

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.457. He finished first in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.183 (he finished 45th in that tournament).

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.052 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished in that event.