46M AGO

Tom Kim Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Tom Kim Betting Profile: The American Express

    Tom Kim enters the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 coming off a 45th-place finish in The Sentry in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Kim at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • In his last two appearances at The American Express, Kim has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of -23.
    • Kim finished sixth (with a score of -23) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2023).
    • Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.671 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kim is averaging 2.546 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 last season, which ranked 75th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranked 121st, and his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranked 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim had a 0.655 mark (10th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 73rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranked 59th. He broke par 24.81% of the time (19th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance121297.6297.0
    Greens in Regulation %2969.51%71.94%
    Putts Per Round5928.7028.7
    Par Breakers1924.81%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance3112.72%10.56%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim played 26 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times (80.8%).
    • Last season, one of Kim's two wins came when he shot -20 at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Kim's 1422 points last season placed him 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.258 (he finished 51st in that tournament).
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.457. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.183 (he finished 45th in that tournament).
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.052 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished in that event.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.986) in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.128-0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6550.809
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.0500.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1151.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9492.546

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kim's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open165-67-62-66-24500
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2570-68-67-69-633
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina1166-69-69-70-1068
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge1069-72-74-69-4--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions565-69-68-68-22110
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-69+1--
    January 19-22The American Express669-62-67-67-2386
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5071-66-73-73-17
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational4571-70-71-71-111
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3472-70-76-70E23
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5174-72-71-69-29
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1670-72-74-70-253
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2367-73-68-71-536
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3471-66-69-65-1318
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-75+10--
    June 15-18U.S. Open873-68-66-69-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-64-72-65-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open666-65-67-73-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-68-68-67-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2464-68-69-72-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

