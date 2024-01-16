Tom Kim Betting Profile: The American Express
Tom Kim enters the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 coming off a 45th-place finish in The Sentry in his last tournament.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In his last two appearances at The American Express, Kim has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of -23.
- Kim finished sixth (with a score of -23) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2023).
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has one win and two top-10 finishes.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.671 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging 2.546 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 last season, which ranked 75th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranked 121st, and his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranked 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim had a 0.655 mark (10th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 73rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranked 59th. He broke par 24.81% of the time (19th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.6
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|69.51%
|71.94%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.70
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|19
|24.81%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|12.72%
|10.56%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim played 26 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times (80.8%).
- Last season, one of Kim's two wins came when he shot -20 at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Kim's 1422 points last season placed him 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.258 (he finished 51st in that tournament).
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.457. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.183 (he finished 45th in that tournament).
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.052 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished in that event.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.986) in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.128
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.655
|0.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.050
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.115
|1.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.949
|2.546
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|65-67-62-66
|-24
|500
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|25
|70-68-67-69
|-6
|33
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|11
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|68
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|10
|69-72-74-69
|-4
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|5
|65-69-68-68
|-22
|110
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|6
|69-62-67-67
|-23
|86
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|71-66-73-73
|-1
|7
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|45
|71-70-71-71
|-1
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|72-70-76-70
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|51
|74-72-71-69
|-2
|9
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-72-74-70
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|71-66-69-65
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|73-68-66-69
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-64-72-65
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.