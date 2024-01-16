Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.390 (he finished 15th in that event).

Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.646 (he finished 14th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith posted his best mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.361. In that event, he finished third.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, Pendrith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.504, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished seventh in that event).