Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Taylor Pendrith enters the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 after a 10th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in his most recent competition.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Pendrith has missed the cut in his last two appearances at The American Express.
- Pendrith last participated in The American Express in 2023, missing the cut with a score of -8.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Pendrith's Recent Performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Pendrith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -17.
- Taylor Pendrith has averaged 311.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith is averaging 2.318 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 6.343 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pendrith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.320 last season ranked 40th on TOUR, and his 55.6% driving accuracy average ranked 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pendrith sported a 0.014 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 69.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 102nd on TOUR, while he ranked 167th with a putts-per-round average of 29.55. He broke par 21.16% of the time (130th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|310.4
|311.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|69.53%
|78.70%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|29.55
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|130
|21.16%
|28.09%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|12.63%
|5.56%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Pendrith's Best Finishes
- Last season Pendrith played 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 63.3%.
- Last season Pendrith's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot -18 and finished third in that event.
- Pendrith's 379 points last season ranked him 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.390 (he finished 15th in that event).
- Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.646 (he finished 14th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith posted his best mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.361. In that event, he finished third.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, Pendrith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.504, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
- Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.339) at the Barbasol Championship, which was held in July 2023. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
Pendrith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.320
|0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|0.014
|1.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.113
|1.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.026
|2.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.195
|6.343
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Pendrith's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|67
|71-70-71-77
|+1
|3
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|44
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|9
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|66
|66-72-71-79
|+8
|4
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|15
|69-66-65-69
|-13
|50
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-70
|-8
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|60
|69-75-72-77
|+5
|5
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|71-69-71-64
|-12
|83
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|73-69-68-74
|E
|5
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|69-69-69-71
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|67-73-72-80
|+4
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|77-66-76-72
|+3
|2
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|30
|65-70-72-68
|-9
|27
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-69-74-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|60
|77-69-76-76
|+10
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-72-70-77
|E
|4
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-64-67-73
|-17
|55
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-19
|60
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|69-65-65-67
|-18
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|65-68-66-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.