46M AGO

Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: The American Express

    Taylor Pendrith enters the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 after a 10th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Pendrith has missed the cut in his last two appearances at The American Express.
    • Pendrith last participated in The American Express in 2023, missing the cut with a score of -8.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Pendrith's Recent Performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Pendrith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -17.
    • Taylor Pendrith has averaged 311.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith is averaging 2.318 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 6.343 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Pendrith .

    Pendrith's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.320 last season ranked 40th on TOUR, and his 55.6% driving accuracy average ranked 148th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pendrith sported a 0.014 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 69.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 102nd on TOUR, while he ranked 167th with a putts-per-round average of 29.55. He broke par 21.16% of the time (130th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance30310.4311.6
    Greens in Regulation %2869.53%78.70%
    Putts Per Round16729.5529.6
    Par Breakers13021.16%28.09%
    Bogey Avoidance2712.63%5.56%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Pendrith's Best Finishes

    • Last season Pendrith played 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 63.3%.
    • Last season Pendrith's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot -18 and finished third in that event.
    • Pendrith's 379 points last season ranked him 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.390 (he finished 15th in that event).
    • Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.646 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith posted his best mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.361. In that event, he finished third.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, Pendrith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.504, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
    • Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.339) at the Barbasol Championship, which was held in July 2023. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.3200.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1030.0141.964
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.1131.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.0262.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.1956.343

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Pendrith's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship6771-70-71-77+13
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open4471-67-66-69-119
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open6666-72-71-79+84
    November 17-20The RSM Classic1569-66-65-69-1350
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC71-67-70-8--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open6069-75-72-77+55
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am771-69-71-64-1283
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5773-69-68-74E5
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4269-69-69-71-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-74+7--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6967-73-72-80+44
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship7077-66-76-72+32
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-68-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3065-70-72-68-927
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-69-74-72+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6077-69-76-76+106
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6569-72-70-77E4
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-64-67-73-1755
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship669-66-68-66-1960
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open369-65-65-67-18--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1572-66-67-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship865-68-66-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

