45M AGO

Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Taylor Montgomery (R) of the United States smiles as he walks to the 17th tee with Adam Long (L) during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 09, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Last time out at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Taylor Montgomery posted a 13th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The American Express trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Montgomery has played The American Express once of late, in 2023. He finished fifth, posting a score of -24.
    • With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).

    Montgomery's Recent Performances

    • Montgomery has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Montgomery has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Montgomery has an average of 3.899 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 5.431 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Montgomery .

    Montgomery's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.206 last season (148th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranked 71st, while his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranked 160th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Montgomery sported a -0.515 mark that ranked 181st on TOUR. He ranked 185th with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Montgomery's 0.919 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked second last season, while he averaged 27.38 putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance71303.8303.4
    Greens in Regulation %18562.96%74.44%
    Putts Per Round127.3828.5
    Par Breakers1325.33%29.17%
    Bogey Avoidance9213.89%10.00%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Montgomery's Best Finishes

    • Montgomery played 30 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 70%.
    • Last season Montgomery put up his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot -24 and finished fifth (three shots back of the winner).
    • With 823 points last season, Montgomery ranked 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Montgomery's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking 13th in the field at 3.712. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic (November 2023), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 2.387.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best performance last season was in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.833. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.175), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.806) at the Fortinet Championship, which was held in September 2022. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.206-1.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green181-0.5152.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.2780.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.9193.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.4775.431

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Montgomery's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship368-71-72-64-13190
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship972-68-67-69-1273
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open1570-66-66-67-1551
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina1369-71-73-62-955
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship1065-70-67-66-1665
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open5771-68-76-70+55
    November 17-20The RSM Classic1569-66-65-69-1350
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii1264-66-70-68-1254
    January 19-22The American Express564-69-65-66-24110
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open3167-71-75-75E23
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3975-67-73-74+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4470-73-66-76-311
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2268-74-69-71-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-71+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5071-66-66-70-116
    May 18-21PGA Championship6575-70-76-71+124
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4171-73-76-72+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-72+5--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-73-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3774-66-68-67-566
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-69-66-68-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-74-67-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-66-69-68-16--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic869-65-67-63-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

