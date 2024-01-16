Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: The American Express
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Taylor Montgomery (R) of the United States smiles as he walks to the 17th tee with Adam Long (L) during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 09, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Last time out at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Taylor Montgomery posted a 13th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The American Express trying for better results.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Montgomery has played The American Express once of late, in 2023. He finished fifth, posting a score of -24.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Montgomery's Recent Performances
- Montgomery has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Montgomery has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Montgomery has an average of 3.899 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 5.431 Strokes Gained: Total.
Montgomery's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.206 last season (148th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranked 71st, while his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranked 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Montgomery sported a -0.515 mark that ranked 181st on TOUR. He ranked 185th with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Montgomery's 0.919 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked second last season, while he averaged 27.38 putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|303.8
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|185
|62.96%
|74.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.38
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|13
|25.33%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|13.89%
|10.00%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Montgomery's Best Finishes
- Montgomery played 30 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 70%.
- Last season Montgomery put up his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot -24 and finished fifth (three shots back of the winner).
- With 823 points last season, Montgomery ranked 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Montgomery's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking 13th in the field at 3.712. In that event, he finished 13th.
- Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic (November 2023), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 2.387.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best performance last season was in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.833. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.175), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.806) at the Fortinet Championship, which was held in September 2022. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
Montgomery's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.206
|-1.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-0.515
|2.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.278
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.919
|3.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.477
|5.431
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Montgomery's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-71-72-64
|-13
|190
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|73
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|15
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|51
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|13
|69-71-73-62
|-9
|55
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|65-70-67-66
|-16
|65
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|57
|71-68-76-70
|+5
|5
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|15
|69-66-65-69
|-13
|50
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|12
|64-66-70-68
|-12
|54
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|5
|64-69-65-66
|-24
|110
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|31
|67-71-75-75
|E
|23
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|75-67-73-74
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|70-73-66-76
|-3
|11
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|68-74-69-71
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|75-70-76-71
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|71-73-76-72
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|74-66-68-67
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-74-67-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-66-69-68
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|69-65-67-63
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of The American Express.
