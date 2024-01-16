Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking 13th in the field at 3.712. In that event, he finished 13th.

Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic (November 2023), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 2.387.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best performance last season was in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.833. He finished 22nd in that tournament.

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.175), which ranked No. 1 in the field.