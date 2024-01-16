Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: The American Express
Si Woo Kim hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 42nd-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii his last time in competition.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Kim has played The American Express four times of late, with one win. His average score has been -19, and his average finish has been 11th.
- Kim last played at The American Express in 2023, finishing 22nd with a score of -19.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five appearances.
- Si Woo Kim has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -2.142 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.172 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.462 last season, which ranked 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranked 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim had a 0.321 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 65.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a putts-per-round average of 28.57, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 21.44% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|296.9
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|65.89%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.57
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|119
|21.44%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|12.94%
|9.88%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim last season played 28 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 78.6%.
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he won the title with a score of -22.
- Kim's 1372 points last season placed him 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.510 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 8.804 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he delivered a 4.505 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.164, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 23rd in that event).
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023. That ranked second in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.462
|1.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.321
|-1.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.201
|1.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.308
|-2.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.676
|-1.172
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.