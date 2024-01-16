Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.510 (he finished fourth in that tournament).

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 8.804 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he delivered a 4.505 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.164, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 23rd in that event).