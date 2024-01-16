Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Stevens produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2023), ranking second in the field at 4.606.

Stevens put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 8.547. In that tournament, he finished second.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.313 (he finished 46th in that tournament).

At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.914). That ranked fourth in the field.