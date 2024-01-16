PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
44M AGO

Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 24th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Stevens at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Stevens finished 67th (with a score of -10) in his lone appearance at The American Express in recent years (in 2023).
    • Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).

    Stevens' Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Stevens has an average finish of 43rd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Stevens has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 312.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has an average of -2.326 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging -0.158 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Stevens .

    Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Stevens put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.400 last season (31st on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.6 yards) ranked 28th, while his 55.8% driving accuracy average ranked 146th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stevens ranked 115th on TOUR with a mark of -0.049.
    • On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.16, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 21.12% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance28310.6312.5
    Greens in Regulation %9167.45%67.01%
    Putts Per Round12429.1629.2
    Par Breakers13321.12%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance10214.10%14.58%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Stevens' Best Finishes

    • Stevens played 33 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 20 times (60.6%).
    • Last season Stevens' best performance came when he shot -14 and finished second at the Valero Texas Open.
    • Stevens collected 670 points last season, ranking 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Stevens produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2023), ranking second in the field at 4.606.
    • Stevens put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 8.547. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.313 (he finished 46th in that tournament).
    • At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.914). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.029) at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.4000.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.049-0.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green660.1162.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.314-2.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.154-0.158

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Stevens' Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship6773-68-73-71-33
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC67-73-2--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open5770-69-71-75+55
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 19-22The American Express6770-68-66-74-104
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open1366-72-73-73-455
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3468-75-68-70-621
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC74-69+3--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open1568-70-65-74-1129
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship369-65-68-69-1793
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open272-68-68-66-14300
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-71+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4770-70-72-72E8
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3465-68-69-69-1318
    May 18-21PGA Championship7271-72-73-79+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2971-66-72-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-72-72-76+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open4375-67-70-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-70-73-70-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC73-67-2--
    July 27-303M Open1069-69-66-66-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3769-67-73-66-566
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-66-72-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4667-68-75-65-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-76-71-67+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.