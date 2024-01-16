Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: The American Express
Samuel Stevens hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 24th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii his last time in competition.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Stevens finished 67th (with a score of -10) in his lone appearance at The American Express in recent years (in 2023).
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).
Stevens' Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Stevens has an average finish of 43rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Stevens has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 312.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has an average of -2.326 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging -0.158 Strokes Gained: Total.
Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stevens put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.400 last season (31st on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.6 yards) ranked 28th, while his 55.8% driving accuracy average ranked 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stevens ranked 115th on TOUR with a mark of -0.049.
- On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.16, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 21.12% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|310.6
|312.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|67.45%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.16
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|133
|21.12%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|14.10%
|14.58%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Stevens' Best Finishes
- Stevens played 33 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 20 times (60.6%).
- Last season Stevens' best performance came when he shot -14 and finished second at the Valero Texas Open.
- Stevens collected 670 points last season, ranking 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Stevens produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2023), ranking second in the field at 4.606.
- Stevens put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 8.547. In that tournament, he finished second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.313 (he finished 46th in that tournament).
- At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.914). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.029) at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.400
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.049
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.116
|2.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.314
|-2.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.154
|-0.158
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Stevens' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|67
|73-68-73-71
|-3
|3
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|57
|70-69-71-75
|+5
|5
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|67
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|4
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-72-73-73
|-4
|55
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|34
|68-75-68-70
|-6
|21
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-70-65-74
|-11
|29
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|69-65-68-69
|-17
|93
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|72-68-68-66
|-14
|300
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|70-70-72-72
|E
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|65-68-69-69
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|71-72-73-79
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|71-66-72-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-72-72-76
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|75-67-70-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|69-67-73-66
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.