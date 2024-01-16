Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Barbasol Championship, where his 1.807 mark ranked 23rd in the field.

Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.539. He finished 58th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune produced his best mark last season at the Barbasol Championship, ranking 46th in the field at -0.290. In that tournament, he finished 58th.

At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-6.314). That ranked 65th in the field.