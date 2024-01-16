Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: The American Express
In his most recent tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Ryo Hisatsune concluded the weekend at -9, good for a 30th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 looking for a higher finish.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- This is Hisatsune's first time playing at The American Express in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Hisatsune's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Hisatsune has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He has made five cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -5.
- Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging 0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hisatsune is averaging 1.545 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.8
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.22%
|71.94%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.76%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.65%
|9.44%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hisatsune's Best Finishes
- Hisatsune took part in three tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those three events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Hisatsune's best performance came when he shot -6 and finished sixth at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Hisatsune's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Barbasol Championship, where his 1.807 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.539. He finished 58th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune produced his best mark last season at the Barbasol Championship, ranking 46th in the field at -0.290. In that tournament, he finished 58th.
- At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-6.314). That ranked 65th in the field.
- Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.661) in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship. That ranked 58th in the field.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.545
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hisatsune's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|69-67-65-70
|-9
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of The American Express.
