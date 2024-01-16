Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: The American Express

Palmer has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Palmer has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score of -20 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Ryan Palmer has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Palmer is averaging 1.109 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.