Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: The American Express
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Ryan Palmer of the United States tees off the 11th hole during a practice round prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 09, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Ryan Palmer enters play January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express after missing the cut in the same event in 2017.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Palmer missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his only recent appearance at The American Express in 2017.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Palmer's Recent Performances
- Palmer has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Palmer has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of -20 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ryan Palmer has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer is averaging 1.109 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Palmer has an average of -1.681 in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Palmer's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.210 last season ranked 56th on TOUR, and his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranked 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Palmer ranked 60th on TOUR with a mark of 0.223.
- On the greens, Palmer registered a -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a putts-per-round average of 29.19, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 22.64% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|301.2
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|67.93%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|131
|29.19
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|70
|22.64%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|13.99%
|6.75%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Palmer's Best Finishes
- Palmer last season played 28 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Palmer's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot -22 and finished fifth.
- Palmer's 193 points last season placed him 161st in the FedExCup standings.
Palmer's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.597.
- Palmer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 2023), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.386.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 2.282 mark ranked in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, Palmer recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.261, which was his best last season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- Palmer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.637) in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Palmer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.210
|-0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.223
|-1.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.158
|-0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.343
|1.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.068
|-1.681
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Palmer's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|45
|76-71-68-68
|-1
|10
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|2
|56-62-65
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|32
|71-67-68-65
|-9
|20
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|62
|71-71-70-82
|+6
|4
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|74-70-71
|E
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|11
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|71-73-73-73
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|66-72-70-73
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|64-65-68-68
|-19
|80
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|68-67-66-68
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-67-72
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|69-68-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|71-66-65-64
|-22
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of The American Express.
